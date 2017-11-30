‘Game of Thrones’ Star Says Final Season Will be ‘Greatest Thing Ever Aired’

The final season of Game of Thrones is going be well worth the wait if Khal Drogo’s opinion is to be believed.

On a recent visit to the set of Game of Thrones in Belfast, Ireland, Jason Mamoa received some top secret information regarding the hit HBO show’s final season, but he’s not giving out any spoilers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be…It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV,” Momoa told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f**k what’s going on. I was like, ‘D*mn, I didn’t want to know that!”

Momoa, who portrayed Khal Drogo during Game of Throne‘s first season, was quick to assure that he wasn’t on set to reprise his beloved role.

“I just showed up to see [producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I just happened to see people on set,” Momoa said. “I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up making headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.’ “

Drogo isn’t the only character who won’t be making an appearance in the eighth and final season. It’s alleged that Meera, the strong-backed heroine hailing from House Reed who delivered Bran back to his home in Winterfell, won’t be making a reappearance either.

“[I’m not appearing] as far as I know. I don’t know. It’s funny because I always get asked, ‘What’s going to happen? Are you in it?’ Genuinely the truth is I don’t know,” Ellie Kendrick told Metro earlier this month. “I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn’t rung so I don’t know. I’ll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven’t been notified so I’m yet to discover.”

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere in 2019.