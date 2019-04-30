‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Left Maisie Williams the Perfect Voicemail About Her Big Night King Moment

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was just as shocked by Arya Stark’s big Battle of Winterfell moment as fans, and she couldn’t help but freak out about it in a voicemail left for Maisie Williams.

Warning! Major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 lie ahead!

In the final moments of Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3, “The Long Night,” Arya Stark jumped from the fog and changed GoT history forever, plunging her Valyrian steel dagger into the Night King and defeating him and his army of the dead.

Reeling from the sight of her on-screen sister defeating the largest threat in the GoT universe, one that many thought could only be defeated by Jon Snow, Sophie Turner vented her high-energized feelings in a voicemail to Williams.

“You really mother–ing are that bitch,” Turner said. “You are that b—. She did that. She did that. That’s right, hunty. That is right, hunty. Check out episode 3 because that bitch did that.”

Sophie Turner’s voice note to Maisie Williams is the only #GameOfThrones commentary I need. pic.twitter.com/1Ue3mSyg3O — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) April 29, 2019

The shocking scene, which had been teased all the way back in Season 3 when Melesandre told Arya that she saw a “darkness” in her, “and in that darkness eyes staring back at me. Brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever,” generated plenty of talk online, with fans taking to social media to express their emotions regarding the surprising take down.

Arya Stark first of her name, Slayer of white walkers, Killer of the night king, Savior of the Seven Kingdoms AND THE BADDEST BITCH#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GChJZqPfFk — hakan budak (@bdkhkn) April 29, 2019

“Arya said ‘anyone can be killed’ and kept that same energy for six seasons,” another added. “greatest of all time.”

“THE MOST ICONIC MOMENT IN THE MOST ANTICIPATED EPISODE OF THE MOST POPULAR SHOW ON TELEVISION BELONGS TO A YOUNG WOMAN. AND HER NAME IS ARYA STARK,” another wrote.

emilia’s reaction to arya killing the night king.. i don’t know a better person pic.twitter.com/36jjwupEEu — katyaerys targaryen (@amyadmcs) April 29, 2019

Although the moment was met with an overwhelming round of applause and cheers, Williams herself admitted that when she first read the script for the episode, she was initially afraid that fans would be upset with the ending scene.

“I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it,” she said, though she came to realize how fitting it was after “the whole bit with Melisandre.”

“I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past 6 seasons — 4 if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” she added. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F— you Jon, I get it.’”

New episodes of Game of Thrones are Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.