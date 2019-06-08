‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Reveals Kit Harington Was Behind the Coffee Cup Fiasco

There’s finally been a break in the mysterious case of the coffee cup left in a Game of Thrones Season 8 scene. Sophie Turner appeared on TBS’ Conan with Conan O’Brien, to set the record straight about which of her co-stars left the Starbucks-like cup in frame on the set.

The 23-year-old actress, who played Sansa Stark on the show, told O’Brien that contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t Emilia Clarke’s coffee cup. The takeaway cup did appear in front of her during the episode, but it was actually left on the table by none other than Kit Harrington, Clarke’s on-screen nephew/love-interest.

“I hear this every day of my life, this coffee cup thing,” she said. “The coffee cup was where Kit’s chair was. At first, I blamed it on Emilia, but I don’t think Emilia would do that. Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It’s in front of Kit’s chair and he moved and it looked like it was my seat but I wasn’t there. It was Kit. It was 100 percent Kit.”

“I wear a corset so I either piss myself or I throw up,” Turner continued. “Emilia wears a corset. Kit doesn’t wear a corset. It’s Kit!”

HBO has taken action to edit the cup out of the scene, meaning people watching Game of Thrones for the first time after it originally aired won’t see it in the episode. The Verge reported back in May that the network did so quietly overnight after an uproar on social media about carelessness during filming for the series’ final season.

The cup took the Internet by storm, with many fans pinning the blame on Clarke and speculating about her Starbucks order. The Wall Street Journal was able to confirm that the cup came from production’s craft services, not the international coffee chain. HBO owned up to their flub, joking that “the latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Prior to HBO’s statement on the matter, Game of Thrones executive producer Bernie Caulfield acknowledged the mistake during an interview with WNYC’s Alison Stewart.

“I can’t believe [it],” Caulfield said. “Our on-set prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it one thousand percent. I just honestly can’t, I’m like, is that really? Because nowadays you can’t believe what you see because people can put things into a photo that really doesn’t exist. But I guess maybe it was there. I’m not sure. But, yeah. We’re sorry!”

You heard it here first! On the show today #GameofThrones executive producer Bernie Caulfield commented on THAT Starbucks cup from last night’s episode pic.twitter.com/FRREjg8dV4 — All Of It With Alison Stewart (@AllOfItWNYC) May 6, 2019

It’s not the first time someone on the Game of Thrones set has made the mistake of leaving something in frame. A truck appeared in a behind-the-scenes look a Season 7, called “Beyond The Wall.” Fans spotted the white pickup truck behind Jon Snow (Harrington) and co. while they battled the Night King’s army. The truck didn’t make it into the actual episode, however. It was only visible in an online featurette called “The Frozen Lake.”