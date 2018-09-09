‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Spoiler Leaked in Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Lawsuit

Despite all of HBO‘s efforts towards secrecy, a spoiler for the final season of Game of Thrones seems to have emerged in a lawsuit concerning star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Warning! Potential spoilers for Game of Thrones lie ahead!

Coster-Waldau plays Jaime Lannister in the beloved fantasy series. He wrapped up filming on the eighth season recently and has given several interviews without revealing anything. However, according to a new report by Harper’s Bazaar, he may still become a leak for the series due in part to public documents released in his ongoing lawsuit against his former manager, Jill Littman.

Reporters found that the documents included information on how Coster-Waldau was paid for Game of Thrones season 8. The actor earned his rate for all six episodes of the upcoming season, giving fans a hint as to how long he will live in the Great War against the Night King’s army. This flies in the face of rumors which had stated that Coster-Waldau would only appear in four episodes.

This is no small revelation for die-hard fans of the series. At the end of season 7, Jaime finally came into conflict with his twin sister and lover, Cersei Lannister. He abandoned her and their unborn child after seeing a White Walker with his own eyes, riding north alone to help fight back the threat against humanity. In the past, Jaime’s every move has been motivated by his love for his sister — good and bad. Now, with that purpose gone and his faith in his family shaken, his fate is a total mystery.

Of course, the episode count does not necessarily reveal anything, thanks to the nature of the White Walker army. The season finale also showed the Night King breaking down the wall with his newly acquired dragon, and marching his army into the realms of men. However, his army is made up of dead men as it is, and he has no trouble raising corpses back to their feet a moment after they were killed.

In fact, Jaime Lannister could still easily die in the first five minutes of season 8, only to join the other side in the Great War. He could appear frozen, eyes even bluer than usual, fighting against the remaining humans in the wintry north.

Whatever the case, Coster-Waldau himself has said that he was personally very satisfied with the show’s grand finale. In an interview with Huffington Post last week, he revealed just how appreciative he was.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’” he said. “To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”



Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere some time in 2019.