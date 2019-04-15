‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere: Fans Are Already Sounding off on Twitter Hours Before the Show

Game of Thrones premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, but the social media uproar got started a few hours early.

Game of Thrones fans flooded the internet long before their beloved show returned for its final season. Starting on Sunday afternoon, Game of Thrones Season 8 was the talk of the town on Twitter, Facebook and other outlets, where fans were eager for the long-awaited season premiere.

“Can’t wait!!! Wine goblets ready to go! Let’s do this!” one fan wrote in response to the show’s official Twitter account.

Me preparing for the emotional trauma of this season pic.twitter.com/wnxxU7dgns — Caleb Mealer 🎬 (@calebmealer) April 14, 2019



“The beginning of the end starts tonight,” mourned another.

Fans made liberal use of GIFs from Game of Thrones, including some of the show’s most iconic moment. One person tweeted a GIF from the moment that Jon Snow drew his sword in the Battle of the Bastards, standing alone in the face of an entire charging army.

Of course, many fans also took the opportunity to share their favorite predictions and theories for the final season. They ranged from the likely to the outlandish, with some speculating that characters like Varys would take the Iron Throne for themselves.

To many fans, the question of who will rule over Westeros is secondary now to the very real concern that there will not be a Westeros to rule. At the end of Season 7, the Night King used Daenerys’ dead dragon to knock down a portion of The Wall and march the Armies of the Dead into the realms of men. Knowing this show, it is entirely possible that he and the White Walkers will win, and there will be no humans left on Westeros.

“[Oh my God]! What if they ALL die & the night king wins the battle but Bran is the only one left alive so he goes back in the time to the children and convinces them not to create the white walkers to avoid all of it from happening?!” one fan wrote.

OMG! What if they ALL die & the night king wins the battle but Bran is the only one left alive so he goes back in the time to the children & convinces them not to create the white walkers to avoid all of it from happening?! #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/qP4TL0wSe8 — Sigh* (@KarenArlett23) April 6, 2019



“I have a prediction that there will not be a single survivor in GOT and the white walkers will win everything,” added another. “This entire show we have been watching to see who will take the thrown But the ultimate twist would be that no one wins, and the night king rules it all.”

Whatever happens, it begins on Sunday night. Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.