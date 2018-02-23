‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Will Not Shoot Multiple Endings

Maisie Williams, one of the stars of HBO‘s Game of Thrones, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, where she dispelled rumors that the show would film multiple endings to keep people in the dark.

The idea first cropped up in September, when HBO’s programming president, Casey Bloys, mentioned it during an event at a college. However, Williams saw some holes in the plan from a distance. When Kimmel asked if she’d read all the scripts for the show’s eight season, which they’re filming now, she nodded proudly.

“I do, I know the end of Game of Thrones,” she said.

“Now, the president of HBO said that there are going to multiple fake endings shot, and multiple fake scripts. How do you know that you know the ending of the show?” Kimmel asked.

“Well, I heard this, and I immediately thought, ‘I don’t think we’ve got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,’” Williams laughed.

Kimmel wanted to make sure they weren’t talking out of school. “Well, he’s the president, so he would know whether you have the money or not,” he said.

“But, as you know, sometimes presidents don’t always tell the truth,” Williams joked. The crowd broke into applause.

Williams isn’t the only one to discredit the rumor of multiple endings. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the series, said it sounded “stupid” in a September interview with Marie Claire.

“Do you think that’s true?” he asked the interviewer. “It seems really stupid to me. I mean if it’s true I don’t believe it, but I don’t know, maybe. I mean, I haven’t read the script, so unless they will show several endings that could be a twist, they’re not going to waste that money. They know how expensive it is to shoot. You’re not going to waste $100,000 a day to shoot something you’re not going to use. It’s not going to happen.”

The rumor first came from Bloys, after season 7 suffered a slew of hacks and leaks.

“You have to do that on a long show,” he said. “Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

Game of Thrones is expected to return for its final season some time in 2019.