‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Calls Season 8 a ‘Bloodbath’

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the seventh season of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

The seventh season of Game of Thrones was certainly an epic affair, but fans are already believing it will somehow be topped when Season 8 finally comes around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It seems like fans aren’t the only ones that share that sentiment, as star Kit Harington believes there will be no end to the action in the final installment. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the real-life Jon Snow revealed that no one will be safe during the next six episodes.

“This can never end the way that Thrones started. It always had to end big, and if we can do that, if we can pull it off, not with some tricks-y storytelling, but with some really kind of big, in-your-face movie stuff, with all the characters because there are so few left,” Harington said.

“And the thing is, with so few characters left, they (the viewers) should get used to and get ready for next year is Thrones returning to form and killing its main characters quickly. They’re going to go, and they’re going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it’s going to be a bloodbath,” the actor added.

While he believes that some major characters will definitely die, Harington isn’t exactly sure who they will be. He said that the actors haven’t actually read the scripts yet, but that they will very soon.

“Well, I’m about to find that out as of quite soon when we get together and do a read-through for the final episodes, which I really can’t describe to you. Only a few people are privy to all that information but it’s what we’ve been waiting for for all these years. We’ve all been discussing in bars as actors and together on set what will happen in the final season, and very soon, we get to find out. Of course, you guys won’t get to find out for a long time,” Harington said.