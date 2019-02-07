‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: First Look at Returning Characters Revealed

The anticipation for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones getting to new heights.

The HBO fantasy drama series teased the upcoming final episodes with 14 new photos. While the photos do not provide much detail on the plot for the six final episodes, but it gives a first look at the main cast of the series looking ready to head to war for the Iron throne.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the new photos teasing the final season of Game of Thrones.

Jon Snow

Played by Kit Harinton since the pilot episode, things don’t seem to be looking good in Winterfell.

The background seems to show people walking around the town as the King of the North gives concerned look to something off-camera. We already have so many questions.

Daenerys Targaryen

When we last saw Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), she and Jon were sailing to Winterfell and getting very close to one another.

The new photo shows Dany in a stunning winter outfit, meaning they finally make it, though with the looming threat of the White Walkers bringing winter to the South of the Wall, we might even see snow in King’s Landing.

Sansa Stark

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) may have been seen reluctantly telling Daenerys that Winterfell was hers, but the Wardeness of the North may not be all that O.K. with the change in regime.

In the photo, the chain around her neck symbolizes her influence over Winterfell while her brother is away, and the expression on her face teases she might not be too happy when we catch up with her in Season 8.

Varys

Varys (Conleth Hill) always looks like he’s keeping a lot of secrets.

Since we can’t be too sure where his allegiances lie, we’ll be keeping an eye on the “loyal servant” for sure.

Tyrion Lannister

Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is seen wearing his Hand of the Queen pin in this photo, meaning his allegiances are clearly with Daenerys, however we have to keep in mind the secret agreement he and Cersei (Lena Headey) made after the Dragonpit meeting.

We know Tyrion felt some disappointment after overhearing Dany and Jon hooking up, but would that be enough to get him to betray his new queen?

Davos

Davos seems to be having enjoying his time in Winterfell. Not!

The concerned look on his face might be related to the pretty-much certain White Walker attack on Winterfell. Let’s hope his experience with supernatural fires gives him a leg up in the fights to come.

Brienne of Tarth

Is anyone else hoping Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) makes it out alive?

The soldier has proven herself to be a worthy fighter in the past seasons and she is determined to keep her oath to protect the Stark children. Hoping Brienne makes it out alive, and that she reunites with the Stark girls is really all we want for Brienne.

Cersei Lannister

The current leader sitting on the Iron Throne looks extremely fierce in this look, continuing her trend to wear armor-inspired outfits.

We don’t know who she is listening to in this particular scene, but we know the queen does not look amused.

Jamie Lannister

This is one of the first times Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has not been seen wearing Lannister colors, meaning red or gold.

It looks as if Jamie is keeping his promise to leave King’s Landing to fight the real war along with everyone else. Could a reunion with Brienne of Tarth also be in the cards? Please say yes.

Arya Stark

After everything she’s been through, we wonder what might be giving Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) this shocked look on her face.

Knowing the reunion between Arya and Jon is coming soon we can’t help but feel joy. With Needle by her side, we can expect Arya will be ready to keep removing names from her kill list, as long as the White Walkers don’t get to her first.

Bran Stark

Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) seems to still be stuck and learning in the tree network. At least that is keeping him safe for now.

Will he be the one to break the news to Jon and Dany that they are actually related, as he saw in his visions?

Samwell Tarly

Sam (John Bradley) is looking rather smiley in this photo, which seems confusing given the apocalyptic-level drama coming their way.

Maybe he could finally be reuniting with best friend Jon Snow? Whatever it is, we can’t wait to see Sam back in action.

Cersei Pt. 2

If there’s anyone that deserves a second photo ahead of the new season is Cersei.

After seven seasons, Cersei is as alone as she’s ever been. She is the only main character who appears to still be at King’s Landing, while everyone else goes up north to fight the war with the dead.

Could she bring her own madness to the city? Maybe knowing victory is not in sight, she might destroy the whole city herself.

Are you ready for Game of Thrones‘ final season? The series returns Sunday, April 14 on HBO.