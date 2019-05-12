Did the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Episode Just Leak?

Fans are once again desperate to see if the latest episode of Game of Thrones has leaked early. The penultimate episode will officially air Sunday on HBO, but some fans have been waiting to see if the fifth episode of the show’s final season will drop early like its predecessors.

Possible spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 ahead

The first two episodes of the season accidentally leaked via Amazon Prime and DirecTV, while the third and fourth each leaked due to actual efforts by fans searching for leaks. With the series coming to a close next week, the search for leaks has never been stronger.

Despite this strong effort, the fifth episode has not leaked yet. There have been plenty of written theories, possible plot leaks, and other aspects of the final episode that have made their way online. But in terms of full episode leaks and confirmed plot details, fans have not seen anything for the newest episode just yet.

However, when episode 4 leaked early one week prior, it was accompanied by several written plot points and details for the final two episodes of the season. Reddit and fans elsewhere online have pored over the details to see if they fit or make sense with the narrative, but none of these have been confirmed just yet.

What they have done is help fuel the disappointment for many fans of the show and their enjoyment of the final season. The conclusion to the HBO epic has left many fans cold, adding to their feeling that the series has declined in quality since passing the books written by George R.R. Martin.

There was plenty of criticism in episode 3 when The Night King and The Army of the Dead were defeated in just one episode. Some felt that the show blew off something that had been built since season one in just a few short moments, others felt it was fan service that ignored the greater details that brought many fans to the series.

Episode 4 didn’t do much to ease those criticisms, including the addition of the coffee cup that was accidentally left in one of the scenes. That small bit of trivia ended up becoming a bit of a meme for the final season to some fans and only supported complaints that characters were not acting very smart on the screen.

Folks do not enjoy Euron’s magic ships, the perfect marksmanship of the Scorpion operators, and the silly decisions made at the gates of King’s Landing. And those are just the latest poor decisions to be made.

Potential spoilers for the next episode are already on Reddit, so you and other fans can prepare for the next moments that will wrinkle your brains. Or you can prepare for the awesome stuff you’re about to see because not everybody is disappointed right now.

Until later, there is no official leak. But if there is one, we’ll keep you updated.

For now Game of Thrones final season is airing officially on HBO and HBO Now Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.