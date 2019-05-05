‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 4 Leaks

For the fourth week in a row, part of the new episode of Game of Thrones leaked on Sunday afternoon hours before it was officially meant to air.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 lie ahead!

Fans got an early peek at Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4 when a handful of videos and screen shots from the episode began to circulate on social media. The clips were quickly removed from YouTube but continued to get around in other forms and on different platforms. It is still not clear how exactly the got out.



Two leaked scenes showed major moments in the show. They included a couple of major character deaths and unexpectedly fast developments in the plot. On their own, the videos show what will happen, although they lack the full context for how and why. There are written descriptions of the plot going around, although those are difficult to trust.

In addition, the screenshots promise a few big things for the episode. They include one battle-weary character’s return, one long-awaited hookup between two characters and one mournful moment. Fans who want the full uncensored details should look to forums like Reddit.

Rumors are circulating that other leaks are out there, though they are hard to track down. A few screenshots have made their way around Reddit, and an unverified Facebook group is claiming that it has the entire episode and is requesting money for an early look. This is likely to be taken down before long.

In the meantime, fans are either scrambling to find out what happens or to avoid spoilers for a few more hours. This is the fourth time this season that Game of Thrones has leaked on Sunday, hours before it was meant to legitimately air. Despite every episode getting out ahead of its time, the leaks have not seemed to affect the show’s ratings, which have been astronomical.

Last month, the season premiere leaked by accident on DirecTV, where subscribers had access to it about four hours early. After that, subscribers to HBO through Amazon Prime in Germany got access to Episode 2 early as well. Finally, images from the entirety of last week’s “The Long Night” showed up on a few far-flung forums hours before it aired. While not many fans saw the episode itself, they saw spoilers on social media.

Still, the easiest way to see what comes next is to tune in when the show premieres for real. Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.