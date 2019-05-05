‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 4: Could There Be a Wedding?

Game of Thrones fans are not sure what to expect on Sunday’s episode, but some are predicting a wedding, of all things.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones lie ahead!

Game of Thrones shocked fans last week when the Battle of Winterfell ended in the death of the Night King, and by extension the entire White Walker army. With the grand villain teased since Episode 1 now gone, it looks like the show will turn south, back to the struggle for feudal dominance that has fueled it for so long.

What would a Targaryen wedding dress look like? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/5tkYSFbwIk — GrayArea;NotTodayBih🤚 (@ThisGrayArea) April 30, 2019



As we have seen in the last seven seasons, one important political tool in Westeros is arranged marriage. Members of prominent houses ensure loyalty and friendship from generation to generation by marrying their family members to each other. Some fans are hoping that we will see just such a wedding this week, and two couples are prime candidates for the job.

First, there is Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. The Dragon Queen is widely viewed as a foreigner, having grown up in Essos and brought two foreign armies with her to re-conquer her father’s throne. If she and Jon were to marry, it would also take care of the issue that he technically has a stronger claim to the throne than she does, although admittedly it would only further complicate the problem of incest, if that matters to them.

On the other hand, there are many reasons either of them may not want to tie the knot. For one thing, they may end up fighting each other for the throne — although many fans believe Jon will not want it in the first place. For another thing, the battle of Winterfell put them at odds, and they could be over their wartime fling.

Another possibility for this week’s episode is a marriage — or re-marriage — between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister. The two were wed in earlier seasons, although they never consummated the relationship. At the time they were forced to marry for political reasons, and they have both gone on to become some of the best politicians in the realm. Wouldn’t it make sense for them to renew their vows for that same reason?

Sansa and Tyrion have shared a few sweet moments already this season, so it is clear that their relationship is important. In the season premiere, they had a frank conversation in the castle courtyard, and during the Battle of Winterfell they even held hands in the crypts. Tyrion kissed Sansa’s hand, and she told him that, out of all the men she had been married off to, he was “the best of them.”

We will just have to tune in this week to see. Game of Thrones airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.