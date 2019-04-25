‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3 Photos Show the Battle of Winterfell

Game of Thrones‘ Battle of Winterfell promises to be one of the deadliest battle scenes in TV history, and we are not ready.

The HBO drama series released new photos from the anticipated third episode of the final season, where the armies led by Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will face off against the Night King and the Army of the Dead.

While fans are brazing themselves for possible major deaths in the action-packed hour, the new images from the episode make it even more real.

Take a look at photos from Season 8, Episode 3 below:

Overlooking the Battle

It seems the fight might not start immediately after the Dead arrive at Winterfell’s door, as Dany and Jon will be able to talk things out before joining the battle front.

The pair will have a lot to unpack following Jon breaking the news to his girlfriend he is actually her nephew, and therefore has a claim to the Iron Throne. Will the pair work things out before war drifts them apart, possibly forever?

Fear in Their Eyes

This photo should send a chill down the spines of fans of the Stark sisters. Both Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) seem to be exchanging looks of horror in this tense moment, probably as they see the army of the dead slaughter some of their friends.

Even worse, what if they are watching their loved ones rise again as new additions to the Night King’s army?

War Time

Jon Snow has faced difficult situations in the battlefield before, not to mention the Night King twice, but something true awful must be going on for the King of the North to be looking so distraught.

Perhaps the surprise appearance of a certain dead dragon might be the reason Jon is looking so panicked as the war rages on around him?

In the Crypts

Out of range of battle, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Varys (Conleth Hill) await the outcome of the war in the crypts beneath the city. Tyrion first fought Dany when she ordered him to stay behind, though she admitted she would need his expertise and intellect if the living survived the battle.

Let’s hope the armies survive long enough for Tyrion to take Daenerys to fight for the Iron Throne.

Knights’ Honor

At the front of the lines, this photo shows Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) waiting to face the dead side-by-side.

While we know not all our favorite characters will survive the battle to come, we are hoping the two knights of the seven kingdoms find a way to overcome the dead’s siege.

Still Hesitant (Sansa)

In the midst of the war, Sansa seems to still be providing major side eye at something off the screen.

While there are countless reasons why the Lady of Winterfell would be looking less than thrilled, maybe not even the upcoming apocalypse could stop her from doubting Dany’s intentions with the North.

Episode 2

Next Sunday’s episode comes on the heels of the much calmer, yet still eventful second episode of Season 8.

The series gave fans many scenes they have been waiting to happen for years, including Jamie apologizing to Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) for throwing off a window in the series’ first episode, Arya and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) finally hooking up and Jamie knighting Brienne.

What Will Happen Next?

What will happen after Game of Thrones‘ much-anticipated Battle of Winterfell? I guess it depends on who survives the Night King’s attack? Will the surviving party be strong enough to take on Cersei’s armies in King’s Landing?

Or will the Night King take over control of the North and march all of our beloved characters to finish destroying humanity? We can’t wait to find out.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.