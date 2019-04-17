‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 2 Photos Show Calm Before the Storm

The war for humanity is getting closer on Game of Thrones.

As allies and rivals team up to fight the Night King and his deadly Army of the Dead, Episode 2 of the HBO cultural phenomenon’s final season seems to still revolve around building alliances and years-old grudges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

New photos from the upcoming episode promise we will catch up with other fan-favorite characters, while others face the consequences of their actions.

Take a look at the new photos from Game of Thrones‘ Season 8, Episode 2:

Lady of Winterfell

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) seems to be enjoying some sustenance before the battle ahead. But who is she looking at? Could she be spending some quality time with Daenerys after giving her an icy welcome to Winterfell.

She may also be planning her next move to ensure her revenge against the Lannisters, or the countless others who have done her wrong since the beginning of the series.

Back to Business

Much of the season premiere for Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) related to acclimating to the North and standing by as Jon rallied the troops for the war ahead, but it’s about time she took the reins.

Dany gives us all her true Khaleesi goodness in this photo, secretly hoping she is about to feed whoever she is talking to to her dragons for refusing to bend the knee. The dragons were getting sick of eating goats anyways.

The Trial of Jamie Lannister

If there is one person that will not receive a warm welcome from the North it is Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). While he is in town to help with the upcoming war against the dead, Jaime will have to answer for his crimes first.

Will he even live to see battle? Will he reunite with Brienne of Tarth?

Targaryen Side-Eye

If your queen side eyes, we all side eye apparently. We are really hoping this photo is inspired by something really dumb Jamie says in his defense during the trial.

And while we still don’t trust any of Varys’ (Conleth Hill) motives, we enjoy the fact he’s joining the cause for whatever it is that is going on in this photo.

Preparing for War

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had an eventful first episode, what with finding out his true heritage and riding a dragon, but he will have his hands full preparing for the battle ahead.

Having faced the Night King twice before, it will be up to Jon to lead the forces against the army. Will they be ready in time for the zombie army’s arrival?

Pregaming War

Of course, preparing for war could also include having a few drinks and enjoying what could be your last moments on Earth. Who better than Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) to show that part pre-battle preparations?

Though his expression seems too deep in thought for a party, we can’t blame the Hand of the Queen from taking a few sips of wine to east the pre-war anxiety.

Sulking or Plotting?

Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) gained internet prominence at the end of Episode 1 following his first encounter with Jaime Lannister since he tried to kill the young Stark in the pilot episode.

With his new powers, there is much that we don’t know about Bran’s part to play in the wars ahead. Though we are hoping he is both helping to find the Night King’s weakness, and figuring out the pettiest way to get revenge on the man who tried to murder him.

Helping out

Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) seems to be helping out in all kinds of ways since joining the ranks of House Stark. Glad to see the knight helping out with food in this photo, but will he survive the battle of Winterfell?

Saying Goodbye?

Could Grey Worm and Missandei be saying a last goodbye before battle?

The couple shared a small but significant moment in the premiere after facing aggressive looks from the North’s white residents, but we’re hoping both the Unsullied fighter and Dany’s adviser make it to the end of the show unscathed.

What’s Next?

Sam (John Bradley) dropped a major bomb on Jon at the end of Episode 1 when he revealed the King of the North is the true heir to the Iron Throne, and that Daenerys is his aunt.

We will have to wait until Sunday to see his true reaction to the life-changing news, other than his first reaction which was to yell “treason!” at his best friend. Will Jon conspire against his new love interest or continue to bend the knee?

Here’s Gilly

We have missed Sam’s Free Folk love interest and their little baby boy. Episode 2 will see Gilly return to the series, and Winterfell to be with Sam ahead of the war.

How will she react to the news of Sam’s family’s death on the hands of Daenerys?

Why so Mad?

Bran has been through a lot, and he is preoccupied with all the knowledge his powers have bestowed upon him. But would it be too much to ask for him to smile?

Could his mood be related to the impending deaths of everyone he loves in the hands of the Night King? Or is he just angry his family is having another heartwarming reunion in his presence?

Truthtellers Only

Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) will go down as one of the fiercest leaders of the North. One of the Season Premiere highlights remains the scene where she was the only leader to speak up against Jon bending the knee at Daenerys’ takeover, despite her objections being shut down by Jon.

Anyone else anxious to learn what will be the young Lady of Bear Island’s next iconic monologue?

Restless Nights

The final teasing shot from the episode shows Sam and Gilly nervously looking into each others’ eyes as their son sleeps soundly in the middle.

Seems understandable for the adults to be restless given the inevitable arrival of the Night King’s army, but this heartbreaking shot makes it seem more real than ever.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.