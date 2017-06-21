Game Of Thrones Releases New ‘Winter Is Here’ Trailer

Ahead of its seventh season, Game of Thrones has released an epic new trailer called ‘Winter is Here’.

If you were hoping for more action, you’ve certainly got it. This new footage is non-stop, from start to finish.

The footage starts off with some of the most memorable music from the series. The song titled ‘Light of the Seven’ – which was featured in the season six finale – rings through the ears of viewers.

Throughout the two-minute trailer, fans get to see almost every character still alive in Game of Thrones. The Hound was even featured at one point.

The biggest moment of this trailer comes about halfway through, when the ravens are seen flying high. Judging be their eyes, it seems as though Bran is the one controlling them.

Those birds fly right over the Night King, and he looks more terrifying than ever before.

At the end of the trailer, the dragons get tossed into action, and it seems as though the producers we’ll see a lot of action from the winged trio. Drogon shows his might, and bares his teeth, as the footage comes to a close.

This may be one of the best Game of Thrones trailers since the first season, and you can watch it above!

