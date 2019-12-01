‘Game of Thrones’ Reveals What Its ‘Winter Is Coming’ Tweet Was About, and Fans Aren’t Happy

The official Game of Thrones Twitter account unveiled the secret it has been teasing for the last few days — the Blu-ray and DVD release of the whole series. Many fans were left disappointed by the news, as the box sets had already been announced before.

Game of Thrones somehow took over social media all over again last week with a simple three-word tweet: “Winter is coming.” The ominous catch phrase had many fans hoping for news on the prequel series, the books or some other loose end for the franchise, but that was not the case.

In the following days, the Twitter account posted a few links for the Game of Thrones home video releases, calling this “news from Winterfell.” The box sets had been announced before in other forums, though they had not been publicized so strongly.

Fans responded generally with disdain to the big retail push. More than a few replied with GIFs or pictures of Jon Snow uttering his infamous Season 8 catch phrase: “I don’t want it,” and others used angry shots of Queen Daenerys to encapsulate their feelings.

Game of Thrones Season 8 left many fans disappointed, and some even go so far as to say Season 7 and, in some cases, Season 6 are lackluster as well. As the series came to a close, seasons got shorter and shorter — the polar opposite of the fantasy books they are based on, which typically get longer and more theatrical as they go along.

Still, there are many reasons why a die-hard Game of Thrones fan might want to get their hands on one of these box sets. For one thing, a true completionist will need them, but for another, they contain special features that could help ease the heartache of fans who disliked the ending.

For starters, there is a deleted scene published early by Entertainment Weekly, which shows Sansa and Tyrion in a rare action scene fighting off wights during the Battle of Winterfell. There are also commentary tracks from showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, as well as Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys.

There are many other cast interviews, featurettes and four more deleted scenes on the home video version. In all likelihood, these won’t change any minds completely about the final season, but they may help expand a little bit.

Meanwhile, there are collectibles, exclusive art and other physical goodies depending on which box set you go with. In addition to Season 8 on its own, HBO is also releasing the complete series in one big set, which includes 33 discs in individual decorative cases.

Many fans are now looking at the final seasons of Game of Thrones as a confused, paired down outline for the final two books in the series, which are likely coming soon. Many are developing fan theories that expand on the show’s plot, extrapolating what the polished version in the books might look like.