‘Game of Thrones’: Recap the Entire Show in 52 Minutes With Screen Junkies’ ‘Cram It’ Video

If you are behind on Game of Thrones, you can recap the entire show in 52 minutes with Screen Junkies’ “Cram It” video.

Ahead of the brand new season that premiered this week, the YouTube channel dropped a seven-season recap to prep fans and newcomers alike for the beginning of the end of the epic fantasy series.

“Dan Murrell takes you through everything yes EVERYTHING you need to know from the first 7 seasons of Game of Thrones before watching the final episodes in season 8! It’s CRAM IT for Game of Thrones – the entire series,” a description of the video on YouTube reads.

WARNING: I get Elia Martell’s husband wrong in this video. Saying the wrong Targaryen spouse invalidates all of it. Please correct me as often as possible until it sinks in. (Also I think this video is fun & @lons worked his butt off. I’m solely responsible for the Aerys blunder) https://t.co/jX0QJwgNYu — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) April 6, 2019

However, recapping more than 60 episodes in such an objectively short amount of time can be complicated, thus leading the host, Murrell, to make a few errors that he sarcastically joked about on Twitter later.

“WARNING: I get Elia Martell’s husband wrong in this video. Saying the wrong Targaryen spouse invalidates all of it. Please correct me as often as possible until it sinks in. (Also I think this video is fun & @lons worked his butt off. I’m solely responsible for the Aerys blunder),” he quipped about one inadvertent blunder in one tweet.

WARNING: At 6:38, we identify Bronn as a wily knight. In fact, Bronn was not knighted until after the Battle of the Blackwater. This invalidates everything. (Also, I think this serves as a useful Game of Thrones timeline, despite our loose treatment of fictional knighthoods) — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) April 6, 2019

“WARNING: At 6:38, we identify Bronn as a wily knight. In fact, Bronn was not knighted until after the Battle of the Blackwater. This invalidates everything. (Also, I think this serves as a useful Game of Thrones timeline, despite our loose treatment of fictional knighthoods),” he later joked about another flub.

For anyone who wants to get caught up on the show and then watch the new episodes in real time, this video is a great way to get all the pertinent info from the series, and it will allow you to then stream the Season 8 premiere and be all caught up.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.