‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel’s Alleged Title and Logo Leaks

The Game of Thrones prequel series in the works at HBO may have an official title: Bloodmoon.

HBO started work on five Game of Thrones spinoffs in the year before the final season premiered. One of those series is currently filming its pilot under the working title Bloodmoon. According to the fan site Watchers on the Wall, that may be a more permanent name than we first thought.

The site obtained an official production sheet from the show, revealing a logo for Bloodmoon in the header. Fans now reason that, with a custom symbol like this in place, the series may be married to the title, at least for now. It is not a particularly intricate logo, although it was clearly made with intention for this specific purpose.

See the logo here.

In addition, a logo like this was likely put together by a graphic designer, even if it was done hastily. While it may not look like much, consider that designing and distributing this logo, then pasting it at the top of a production sheet takes far more effort than simply typing “BLOODMOON” out at the top of a document.

The logo shows the two words staggered so that the second O in “Blood” is directly over the first O in “Moon.” The two contain gradient horizontal lines, symmetrical except for the fact that the lower O has no outline. This plays into the cyclical nature of power and magic in author George R.R. Martin’s work — A Song of Ice and Fire.

The two words are separated by a spear. This could reference a few things within the series. We know that the show will be set thousands of years before Game of Thrones, so it could be a symbol reference to the ancient roots of Westeros. It could also represent the icy spears carried by the White Walkers, as the show will document their first assault on Westeros. It does not, however, relate to the Sun Spear sigil of House Martell in the series, as that family settled Westeros generations later in the Andal Invasion.

Martin has previously written on his blog that his ideal title for this new show would be The Long Night, or Game of Thrones: The Long Night. However, after the title was picked up by a few news outlets, he clarified that it was not official with HBO.

Whatever it is called, the prequel series stars Naomi Watts and a whole host of other TV stars. It is written and executive produced by Jane Goldman, a screenwriter known for blockbuster hits like Kingsman, Kick-Ass and X-Men, so we can expect even more fantasy action if the pilot gets picked up.

The Game of Thrones prequel Bloodmoon is currently filming in northern Ireland.