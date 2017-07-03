New Game Of Thrones Photos And Set Video Hint At Epic Scenes

The latest season of HBO‘s hit series Game of Thrones is promising some epic clashes fans have been waiting for since the show began.

With the forces of Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, and the Stark family all set to converge at some point, we’re looking forward to the alliances and treachery that will no doubt take shape in the world of Westeros. With the penultimate seventh season set to premiere on July 16, HBO has begun releasing more information regarding the slate of episodes that are set to air.

While there’s a new feature highlighting the filming locations—and hinting at some awesome settings—they’ve also released some new photos featuring the major players in the war for the Iron Throne. Check out the clip above and be sure view the gallery.

One of the new settings in the video reveals the Dragon pit we’ve previously posted about. First shown in concept art then hinted at in a set visit, this is the first corroboration that the location will be featured in the new season (check the 3:06 mark).

The video also shows what looks to be Daenerys’ first steps on Westerosi ground since becoming an adult—she was forced to flee her homeland as a young child.

The photos provide another look at the Queen of Dragon’s intimate moment, also revealing scenes with Jon Snow looking angry and Cersei and Jaime Lannister plotting.

Will we finally get an alliance between Jon Snow, his cousin Sansa, and his aunt Daenerys to save Westeros? Will the Starks attempt to use the Targaryen dragons in the war against the White Walkers? We’ll learn more when the show finally returns next month.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 on HBO.

