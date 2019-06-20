‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joins FX Pilot ‘Gone Hollywood’

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has officially signed on to be a part of the new FX pilot Gone Hollywood.

Coster-Waldau is best-known for playing the disgraced knight Ser Jaime Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Now, he will be going Hollywood in a star-studded new FX pilot. According to a report by Variety, Coster-Waldau joins an all-star cast on a new series coming from writer Scott Rudin.

Gone Hollywood is a drama set in 1980, at a time when the entertainment industry undergoing some serious changes. It follows a group of talent agents who try to break the mold of Hollywood, founding their own agency and taking over. The show reportedly combines real-world events with fictional characters, particularly the protagonists.

Coster-Waldau is playing a character named Jack DeVoe in the series. He joins a stellar cast, with other actors coming from the biggest streaming shows of the era. John Magaro of Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Lola Kirke of Amazon Prime’s Mozart in the Jungle are both in the series. Other stars include Jonathan Pryce, Ben Schnetzer and Taxi star Judd Hirsch.

The pilot script is written by screenwriter Ted Griffin, best known for writing Ocean’s Eleven. Griffin will be the showrunner as well, with other executive producers including Rudin, Eli Bush, Garrett Basch, Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman.

Even on a production full of big industry names, Coster-Waldau stands out. The actor is fresh off of an historic run on Game of Thrones. To many it was the show that defined the decade, even with its controversial ending.

For many fans, the ending for Jaime Lannister was one of the most disappointing parts of the finale. Jaime’s years-long redemption arc ended in failure, as he returned to his sister, Cersei, and tried in vain to save her from Daenerys. Many fans expected the climactic moment to show Jaime driving his sword through Cersei’s heart, as he did with the “Mad King” Aerys, but instead the two died in each others’ arms as the castle collapsed around them.

Coster-Waldau has not addressed the outrage over his character’s ending, and he has stood by the finale along with the rest of the cast. Few fans have complained about the acting, so perhaps they will follow Coster-Waldau to his new series on FX.



Gone Hollywood is in the early stages of development.