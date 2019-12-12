‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Melt Over Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Congrats Message to Gwendoline Christie

A heartfelt congratulations between two Game of Thrones stars has left fans starry-eyed on social media. After it was announced today that the Critics’ Choice Awards had nominated Gwendoline Christie for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Brienne of Tarth, former co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau posted a photo of the two on Instagram. The actor, who played Jaime Lannister, also lobbed praise on Christie, who helped elevate the character to a fan favorite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) on Dec 11, 2019 at 2:11pm PST

“Congratulations to [Gwendoline] on her nomination for a critics choice award for her immaculate portrayal of Brienne,” wrote Coster-Waldau. “You deserve it. And to win it.”

The two characters shared a substantial amount of screentime in the show’s second and third seasons, with Jaime starting as Brienne’s prisoner before they eventually saw one-another as equals. They even hooked up near the end of the series’ run. Given that the two clearly share a real-life friendship, fans were over-the-moon over the moon for the Kingslayer’s message.

“The dangerous but dynamic duo we love and stan,” wrote one fan amid an outpouring of heart-eyed emojis.

“Our Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Always,” wrote another, while several labeled the photo as simply “friendship goals.” And, honestly, with those matching unicorn shirts, who can disagree?

Christie was also enthusiastic about the news, posting a “Thank you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” directed at Coster-Waldau. Along with the Star Wars star, Game of Thrones scored three other Critics’ Choice nods, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Kit Harington and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage.

The quartet of Critics’ Choice nominations has helped soothe irate fans who were decidedly not happy that the show’s 8th and final season didn’t snag a nomination for Best Drama Series from The Golden Globes. Star Emilia Clarke, who played the slow-rolling conquerer, Daenerys Targaryen, was also left off the list. While the final season was divisive, the show had previously been nominated a whopping 32 times, taking home 12 wins so far.

Although that outcry was nothing compared to the show’s recent ‘Winter is Coming’ tweet. The fairly cryptic message prompted plenty of speculation, which then turned out to be an announcement for the final season’s DVD release.