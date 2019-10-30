‘Game of Thrones’: ‘Long Night’ Prequel Star Jamie Campbell Bower Seemingly Reacts to Cancellation

It was reported this week that the the Game of Thrones prequel in the works at HBO focusing on the events of the Long Night has been canceled, and series star Jamie Campbell Bower appeared to react to the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

“WHACK,” he tweeted on Oct. 29, offering no explanation for his message and leading many fans to assume he was referring to the cancellation news.

The actor and musician followed that with a tweet thanking the audience at his show in Vienna, Austria the previous evening. Campbell Bower is the frontman of the rock band Counterfeit.

Vienna however that was NOT whack. Thank you so much. There were some serious vibes in that room tonight. WE ALL ROCKSTARS. X — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) October 29, 2019

Campbell Bower’s fans quickly figured that he was referring to the prequel news and shared in their replies that they, too, were upset about it.

“I’m so sorry to hear about GOT and so mad at HBO for this… also considering the other garbage they push so much instead,” one message read. “But you are an artist inside out, you made me feel in a way I can’t describe in Milan. You’ll always shine!”

A second fan wrote. “So sorry to hear it. I bet you would have been legendary in it!! So what! For sure other things will cross your way. WE WILL GO ON. X”

“Well darn it,” someone else shared. “That is so disappointing I was so looking forward to seeing you in it. their loss for sure you would have been amazing in it!”

“You seemed so excited for it as well, gutted for you,” another reply read.

Entertainment Weekly reported that HBO has elected not to pick up the prequel series after a full pilot episode was shot in Northern Ireland earlier this year. Showrunner Jane Goldman had created the project along with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, and the show would have been set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The prequel was to focus on Westeros’ Age of Heroes and the nation’s descent into the Long Night and also starred Naomi Watts.

While this prequel has been cancelled, another is reportedly still in the works at HBO, with the second successor show focusing on the Targaryen Civil War. That event took place around 300 years before the events of GOT and the series will reportedly be based on Martin’s Fire and Blood, a fictional history book documenting House Targaryen.

