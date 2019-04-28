‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju Teases Bloody Fate for Tormund Giantsbane

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has teased that his character Tormund Giantsbane may have a bloody fate in the newest episode.

Taking to Instagram, Hivju posted a selfie that features him in character and with fake blood all over his face.

“Big episode tonight… Buckle up…,” he wrote in the caption, then adding a hashtag for “throwback battle,” which implies that this particular photo is from one of the past battle episodes.

View this post on Instagram Big episode tonight… Buckel up… #throwbackbattle A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Apr 28, 2019 at 12:38pm PDT

Many of Hivju’s followers have since commented on his post, with most of them desperately hoping he doesn’t die in the new episode.

“You better not die…I have my lawyer on speed dial…I will sue GOT creators,” one person wrote.

“Do not play with me Tormound (sic), I want you to have giant babies with Brienne !!!!!” another person joked.

“Please survive, man. Wife would be heartbroken if you don’t,” someone else commented.

‘You better live through the battle, my ginger brother,” one other person said.

On the last episode of Game of Thrones, Tormund revealed the unusual — and somewhat hilarious — story of how he earned his surname, Giantsbane.

“I killed a giant when I was ten,” he began, speaking to a group of characters that included Ser Brienne of Tarth and Tyrion Lannister. “I climbed right into bed with his wife. When she woke up, do you know what she did? She suckled me at the teat for three months. She thought I was a baby. That’s how I got so strong… giant’s milk.”

After the episode aired, Hivju spoke with THR and spoke about the scene, saying, “It’s been a while since I’ve read the books, but, I think it’s a true story. They used to call him ‘Giantsbabe.’ It was a mocking name.”

“In the books — and you have to check this out — I believe it’s the same story, but it doesn’t say it as something he’s bragging about,” Hivju continued. “It’s the story of how he got his name, and they thought of him as “Tormund Giantsbabe,” because this giant mother took him and nursed him and he couldn’t escape, because she was taking care of him as if he was a baby.”

“They were mocking him, and that’s how he got the name. It was Tormund himself who changed the name to ‘Giantsbane’ … The part where he killed a giant? That might be a lie. But the fact that he was nursed by a giant? I would say it’s about 67% true — and that’s nothing to brag about.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.