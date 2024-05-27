'Game of Thrones' Actor Dies of Bile Duct Cancer: Ian Gelder Was 74

Ian Gelder, a memorable actor in Game of Thrones and other TV shows, has died of bile duct cancer. He was 74.

Gelder's husband, fellow actor Ben Daniels, announced the news of his death via Instagram on May 7. Daniels says the Game of Thrones star, who played one-time Hand of the King Kevan Lannister, learned he was ill back in December.

"It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I'm leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder," Daniels wrote. "Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I'd stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast. He was my absolute rock and we'd been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren't together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light.

"I honestly don't know what I'll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed. This pic was taken at Christmas time after I'd got him out of hospital and even though he'd gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through. Rest well my sweet Chianni."

According to the National Cancer Institute, bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) occurs when cancer cells form in the tubes connected to the liver.

Gelder played a Lannister family member involved in the family's political power moves in Westeros. Kevan Lannister was the brother of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), uncle of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), and therefore great uncle of Cersei's children, including Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). The character is placed in the position of Hand of the King in Seasons 5 and 6.

Outside of GoT, Gelder appeared on plenty of notable shows, including Doctor Who, Torchwood, Father Brown, His Dark Materials, Poirot, Ripper Street, EastEnders and Lore. He also had a small role in the 1991 John Goodman comedy film King Ralph.