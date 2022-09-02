'Game of Thrones': King Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Just Got Married

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, who played the despicable King Joffrey in the hot HBO series, just got married in his home country. The Mirror reports that Gleeson wed his longtime Roisin O'Mahony, a UK-based actress and comedian. The pair said their I Do's in a quaint ceremony in Kerry, Ireland.

Parish priest Fr Patsy Lynch spoke to reporters about the wedding, telling Independent.ie that the couple are having another ceremony at a later date, but wanted to do this as well. "It's a pre-wedding ceremony, the real ceremony will take place over in England, but the family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here," he said. "We had a lovely, prayerful, dignified wedding ceremony. Jack text me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal."

Irish actor Jack Gleeson – who played the villainous King Joffrey Baratheon in smash hit series Game of Thrones – has thanked local priest Father Patsy Lynch for his special pre-wedding ceremony which took place in South Kerry last Saturday. pic.twitter.com/FTTRUlMH0C — Kerry's Eye (@Kerrys_Eye) August 31, 2022

Gleeson is among the greatest TV villains ever to grace the small screen, quite possibly landing at the top of the list, for his portrayal of the cruel and violent Joffrey Baratheon. Back in 2012, he spoke with GQ about his role and what inspired his performance, revealing the first time he recalled rooting for a villain. "There's a scene in Psycho, when Norman Bates has just killed Marion and put her in the trunk of a car and he's pushing the car into, like, a lagoon," he shared. "The scene is so tense and you see his face and he's like, "Oh, please. Can this car just go under..." And you're like, "Yeah, I hope so too, man, and I hope the cops don't come..." But, wait a second, he just killed this girl for no reason! I was rooting for a murderer."

When asked about realizing he had the ability to "personify evil," Gleeson explained that he learned fairly early on he had a penchant for it. "When I was auditioning for Joffrey. I only had one audition, and the producers and writers were laughing at my performance because I was being so snotty and arrogant. They found it comical. I thought that was good."

Finally, Gleeson made sure to praise the Game of Thrones creator for creating such a deliciously evil character for him to play. "I have to give all the credit to George R. R. Martin, the writer of the books the show is based on, because the character is so perfectly described and analyzed. I didn't need to create new characteristics or mannerisms, and the hair, makeup, and costumes helped as well." We're happy for Gleeson, and even more happy that there wasn't any red at his wedding...