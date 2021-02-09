'Game of Thrones': 'House of the Dragon' Costume Designer Teases Work on Prequel

✖

The Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon will begin filming soon, and fans have gotten one of their first major updates from the set via costume designer Jany Temime. Temime posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday, revealing the filming location she'll be working at. As early as it is, seeing this post finally made the prequel series feel real for some fans.

"Friday at Leavesden Studios amazing rainbow to cheer up our daily surroundings! A little glamour to finish the week," Temime wrote alongside a photo of a rainbow over a soaked film set. According to a report by WinterIsComing.net, previous leaks had already indicated that Leavesden Studios would be the central home for work on House of the Dragon. Like Game of Thrones, this show will film in many areas around the world, but it makes sense to base production in the U.K. — especially with coronavirus restrictions limiting options.

Temime's post all but confirms that pre-production is underway — perhaps a full week underway, judging by her caption. This means that filming will begin soon, and HBO should have no problem getting House of the Dragon onto TVs everywhere in 2022 has promised.

Fantasy fans are already very familiar with Temime's work, most notably on every Harry Potter movie from Prisoner of Azkaban onward. She also worked on Black Widow, Gravity and Skyfall, among many others. For House of the Dragon, she will need to capture a mixture of Westerosi aristocracy and heavy armor for battles — particularly for dragon riders.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, a fictional history book documenting the beginning of House Targaryen's rule over Westeros. Specifically, the show will be set about 180 years before the events of the main series, during a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. All in all, it will share few characters with Game of Thrones, but its main selling point will be the abundance of dragons and dragon riders to watch.

In the story of this series, a total of 20 dragons exist in Westeros, and even more riders for them. Since the civil war is between two different factions of House Targaryen, the battles are sure to be spectacular affairs. Fans will be able to see for themselves by the end of next year. House of the Dragon is expected to premiere some time in 2022 on HBO.