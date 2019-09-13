‘Game of Thrones’: HBO Reportedly Prepping Second Prequel Focusing on House Targaryen

The dragon’s are coming…again. HBO is keeping the momentum of its Game of Thrones series going as it shifts its focus to branching out into a new series. The latest news from The Hollywood Reporter suggests that HBO is nearing a deal to bring in a pilot episode for a second spin-off that will spotlight House Targaryen. This is different than the current series in production focusing on Westeros thousands of years before the setting of the hit HBO series.

According to the source, the spin-off would go back 300 years before the main series and retell the origins of the dragonlords. This would reportedly follow the George R.R. Martin side-novel, Fire and Blood. Ryan Condal of Colony would help Martin in the screenwriting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aegon Targaryen would be a focal point in this show and his creation of the Iron Throne. For the book readers, Fire and Blood debuted at the end of 2018. It is the most recent book that Martin has released.

A few of the main plot lines in the novel included Aegon’s conquest of the Seven Kingdoms, the eventual reign of his son Jaehaerys and the iconic Dance of the Dragons.

This is yet another Game of Thrones spin-off that is in the works. If this does get picked up for a pilot, it would be the second one to do so.

The other series goes back even further – approximately thousands of years prior to the flagship show – and details the origins of the two royal families, the Lannisters and Starks. The pilot for this series wrapped up filming earlier in the summer.

Along with these two, several other Westeros spin-offs have been discussed. HBO announced four possible series back in 2017.

There are no plans to pursue a continuation of the Game of Thrones timeline that wrapped up this year. HBO programming president, Casey Bloys shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he can’t foresee them ever continuing on that network’s biggest series to date.

“Part of it is, I do want this show this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got,” Bloys explained. “That’s one of the reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and redo the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.”

There has been no official statement from HBO regarding the possible Targaryen prequel.