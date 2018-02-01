‘Game of Thrones’ Set Photos Hint at Major Surprise in Season 8

Some new Game of Thrones set photos have reportedly been circulating and they apparently hint at a big season eight surprise.

Be warned before you continue reading that there are potential spoilers ahead for season eight, and possibly even season seven, so if you are not caught up on Game of Thrones, please keep that in mind as you read on.

According to Screen Crush, new photos from the set of HBO‘s mega-hit series have revealed that a major fire takes place at Winterfell.

While they did not share the photos themselves, the outlet did report that the picture depicted flames at Moneyglass estate, which is the large castle-like structure that doubles for the Stark family home.

Arguably, the flames could be explained in several different ways, but it has been speculated that Winterfell might be destroyed by the Night King, and seeing as he now has a blue-fire-breathing undead dragon it seems like a plausible scenario.

In new interview, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage says that the series is ending at the “perfect time.”

“It’s time,” the Tyrion Lannister actor said. “Storywise, not just for all our lives. It’s the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long, the jumping-the-shark thing.”

During his conversation with Variety, Dinklage also talked about moving on and saying goodbye to his character.

“It’s bittersweet when it’s time to move on with everything,” he said.

“It’s always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it’s always heartbreaking. Especially when you’ve spent more than a couple months with people,” he later added.

As previously mentioned, Game of Thrones will not air its eighth and final season until sometime in 2019, a fact that Dinklage touched on before concluding the interview.

“It’s the final season, and it’s a long one so we’re taking our time,” he said.

In another recently reported on interview, Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams was quoted as supposedly revealing the show’s season 8 premiere month.

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes,” the actress said.

“There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities,” Williams added.

She later claimed that her statement was misinterpreted.

“Just a tweet letting you know this [Game of Thrones] release date ‘quote’ I’ve supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago,” she tweeted.