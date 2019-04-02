‘Game of Thrones’: HBO Hides Real Iron Thrones in Global Scavenger Hunt

HBO has enacted a world-wide scavenger hunt for full-sized replicas of the Iron Throne hidden in strange places.

As if the excitement for Game of Thrones Season 8 wasn’t already at a fever pitch, HBO just took it up a notch. The premium cable network has hidden six scale models of the Iron Throne of Westeros all around the world, encouraging fans to get out and find them. Five were discovered quickly all over the world, and over the weekend, the sixth and final throne was found.

The official Game of Thrones Twitter page has been handling the whole challenge, directing fans to ForTheThrone.com. It began on March 18, with a picture of a single throne hidden in a mossy, wooded area.

You don’t have to be the first to the throne, to be part of its legacy.

You still have 9 days to take your rightful place on the Throne. Join the Quest #ForTheThrone https://t.co/UeZccZ2euu pic.twitter.com/1OiCAG964z — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 23, 2019



“Seek the Weirwood in this Kingdom on Earth. Begin you Quest #ForTheThrone,” the tweet read, along with the hashtag “Throne of the Forest.”

That throne was found in the United Kingdom, in the Forest of Dean in Puzzlewood, Gloucestershire. According to The Radio Times, it was found by Tom Maullin-Sapey and Alex Bowring of Oxford. Their reward was a special crown, along with a whole lot of recognition on social media.

Meanwhile, five more challenges followed, and all of them have officially been found. The “Throne of the North” was found in a ski resort in Björkliden, Sweden, and the Throne of Joy was found in Castillo de Atienza, Spain.

A true queen goes anywhere #ForTheThrone, even beyond the Wall. Birgit has staked her claim​. #ThroneofIce https://t.co/G3iIU2Y2Rx pic.twitter.com/AYtvawLdJ3 — HBO Canada (@HBOCanada) March 26, 2019

The Throne of Valyria was found in Beberibe, Brazil, and on Tuesday, the Throne of Ice was found near Babcock Creek in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada. According to the the Star Calgary, it was discovered by Kevin and Birgit Sharman.

One of the key clues for fans was a series of videos showing the locations in time lapse from dawn to dusk.

The sixth throne is called the Throne of the Crypt. HBO’s videos showed it in a dank, man-made structure, apparently built of concrete. It is surrounded by dead leaves and sun-like peeks in behind it, suggesting it is at the ground level. The sound of dripping water can be heard all around it.

It was finally found last week in Queens, New York at Fort Totten. It was discovered by Melanie Joaquin, a die-hard fan who found the hidden throne within ten minutes of seeing HBO’s tweet.

Thousands of fans descended on the landmark, waiting in line for hours just to get a photo op on the throne. HBO kept the installation open all weekend, making Monday the final day to see it.



Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.