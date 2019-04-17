‘Game of Thrones’ Star Hannah Murray Reveals She Spoiled Series Ending at Friend’s Party

Hannah Murray, who plays Gilly on Game of Thrones, admitted that she spoiled the ending for a party full of people recently.

Murray is best known for playing Gilly, the wildling girl from beyond the wall who has become Sam Tarly’s love interest. Like the rest of the cast, Murray is under strict orders to keep the plot to herself. However, in a new interview on British talk show Lorraine, she said that she accidentally spoiled a major plotline at a friend’s birthday party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t say but I’m really bad at it, I always want to tell everyone!” Murray said of the show’s winding plot. “I once ruined a big spoiler at my friend’s birthday party. I’m so relieved the show is coming out so I can talk about it.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 is airing now, and to Murray it is a relief since she won’t have to hold the secrets anymore. She admitted that saying goodbye to the show after all these years is difficult.

“It feels like the end of school or the end of university with such an important group of people, I’m going to miss going to work with them every day,” she said. “I think it’s going to take a while to really sink in how a phenomenon the show really is, that it’s the biggest show in the world and I’m in it.”

Murray said that she plans on watching each episode of the final season with a group of friends in Los Angeles. Many fans were disappointed that she was absent from the season premiere, but on Wednesday, HBO released press photos confirming that Gilly and her son, Little Sam, will be present in this weekend’s installment.

While Murray’s character is a simple girl who learns to read over the course of the series, Murray herself is a serious academic. As she explained in her interview on Wednesday, she took a break from acting so that she could complete an English Literature degree at Queens College at Cambridge University.

“I just wanted to do it,” she said simply. “I really loved literature and I wanted to take a bit of time out from the industry. I’ve got friends who are doctors and lawyers.”

“I think an English degree really helps with acting,” she added.

Murray will be back on screen soon for Charlie Says, a movie about notorious serial killer Charles Manson. In the meantime, fans can watch her play her part in the War for the Dawn, as her adventures in Westeros wind to a close.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.