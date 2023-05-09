'Game of Thrones': George R.R. Martin Addresses Latest Fears About 'Winds of Winter' Progress

The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike isn't likely to have an upside until a new contract is reached, but for fans of A Song of Ice and Fire, there may be one silver lining. In a blog post on Sunday author George R.R. Martin weighed in on the strike and explained how it would impact his various projects. He promised fans that it would not impede his progress on his long-awaited book The Winds of Winter at all.

"Some of you, I fear, may be having anxiety attacks just now, on the mistaken assumption that this strike affects WINDS OF WINTER," Martin wrote. "You can relax. The WGA is a union of film and television writers. It has nothing to do with novels, short stories, or any other form of prose fiction, nor comic books and graphic novels, nor stage plays, nor the editing of collections and anthologies. I have on-going projects in all those areas, and that work continues unabated. And WINDS continues to be priority number one."

Martin has become infamous for the long stretch of writer's block in the midst of his world-renowned fantasy series. He published the last volume of A Song of Ice and Fire in 2011 – the same year its TV adaptation Game of Thrones premiered. Since then, he has had trouble getting the sixth installment right, and admitted that the pressure of global notoriety is a factor. Martin plans on completing the series in seven books total, with a slightly different ending from the TV show.

Work has stopped altogether on the third TV adaptation of Westeros, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. That show was officially greenlit just last month and was in the writing phase when the strike started up. However, House of the Dragon will continue without interruption. In his blog post, Martin explained that the writing team planned for the possiblity of a strike and got all their work done well in advance.

"Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc.," he wrote. "There will be no further revisions."

As for the other non-Hollywood work Martin mentioned, he is known for editing anthologies and short story collections including his collaborative Wildcards series, and he presumably has a hand in the comic book adaptations of his own work as well. However, fans were particularly interested in his mention of stage plays. A Broadway production set in Westeros was announced some time ago, and for some fans it is their most anticipated project of all.

Sadly, any commentary from Martin brings out some vicious commenters online – particularly if he offers a progress update on his work. Martin has been honest about his experience of writer's block and his distaste for the entitlement some readers show, yet they continue to bombard every post with angry demands for the long-awaited book. According to Martin, he is at least 75 percent done with Winds and plans on finishing it soon.