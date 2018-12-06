‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season 8 Teaser Trailer Released

The first official teaser for the final season of Game of Thrones has just been released by HBO.

The short clip doesn’t really reveal much in the way of story, but it does imply the great battle we’ve all been waiting for is on the way.

Among the imagery shown is a mist of cold freezing a wolf statue and a wave of fire scorching a lion statue.

The end of the clip also confirms the season’s previously announced premiere date of April 2019.

Series star Kit Harrington recently opened up about the series finale, saying that he is prepared for fans to be divided over the way it end its.

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” he shared. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you.”

Harington revealed, in a separate interview, that when he read the scripts for the final season at a cast table read he was overcome with emotion.

“I walked in saying, ‘Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know,’ ” Harington told EW. “What’s the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?”

Harington also spoke candidly about what his plans were after Game of Thrones, admitting during a third interview that he was going nto be changing up his look.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington confessed.

“Short-short. The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow,” he later added. Late last month it was revealed that Harington has since ditched his long hair for new shorter style.

Seasons 1 through 7 of Game of Thrones are currently available to stream on HBOGo and HBONow for those who subscribe to the premium cable channel.