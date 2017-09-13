HBO Shooting Multiple ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending to Throw off Leakers

As Game of Thrones prepares to begin filming the eighth and final season of the series this fall, the showrunners want to make sure the ending isn’t spoiled for the fans before it airs.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys explained that the production team is going to be filming multiple different endings to throw off the leakers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know Game of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” Bloys said, The Morning Call reports. “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

For the fans worried about the prospect of major leaks, this should offer some sense of relief.

While GOT fans may be happy to know that the production team is taking measures to prevent spoilers, they likely won’t be as thrilled to find out that the series may not return for almost two years.

The latest reports suggest that production may run as late as August 2018, which could potentially push the six-episode season into 2019. There are several factors that are causing the delay. One of the main issues is the time needed for the special effects, given that there will likely be a lot of CGI dragon-action.

The other issue is traveling all over the world. Because winter has come, the cast is going to be forced to travel to specific locations that have maximum snowfall.

“Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take,” Bloys said according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!