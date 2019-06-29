‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Weigh in on Prequel After Possible Title ‘Bloodmoon’ Leaks

Game of Thrones fans were left buzzing on Saturday after the potential title for the first prequel spinoff series leaked online. According to a report by fan site Watchers on the Wall, the new Game of Thrones prequel will carry the name Bloodmoon.

There is no confirmation that this is an official title or a working title while production continues, but it has definitely gotten some fans chattering about what it all could mean for the prequel.

While some had known that the series would be working under the title Bloodmoon for a while now, the logo is the new addition to the news cycle. It also sparks some debate over where the show is heading in terms of the lore created by George R.R. Martin in his book series.

The confirmed details involve a story that takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. It’s the Age of Heroes, the first Long Night, the creation of The Wall and much, much more. There’s a lot, but not all fans are sold thanks to the lukewarm conclusion to the first series.

“You cant ditch all possible lore in a show, and then go back 3,000 years to add lore when we all know your lore is a big meme,” one fan pointed out. “I love how everyone said ‘well the show wasn’t about the walkers, it was never the end game’ so.. that’s why were going back in the first spinoff and hitting on it right?”

“Bloodmoon”? This just gets worse and worse. pic.twitter.com/lHyvqmKII9 — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) June 29, 2019

“I’d rather see them do an alternate final season with a completely different ending. I think more people would watch that,” another fan suggested.

“After they rushed and ruined “Game of Thrones“, I will not be tuning in to any Sequels!” a third wrote.

The prequel is being written by George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman, the writer behind films like Kick-Ass and the Kingsman franchise. That means the touch of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is far away, but still hangs heavy to tarnish what the new team may be doing.

“So I think we can now safely conclude that Jane Goldman hasn’t read the books, right?” a critical fan wrote on Twitter. “Cuz no way that someone who has would name a GoT spinoff series this.”

Fansided adds that the name Bloodmoon could be a hint at how dragons were created in the world. The first season of Game of Thrones hinted at the creation of dragons being born from a Moon that was destroyed early on. This Moon broke apart after getting too close to the sun, broke apart in flame, giving birth to dragons and magic in Westeros.

While we shouldn’t expect things to literally play out that way, the myth and story could come from an aspect of the prequel that hasn’t been revealed yet. Perhaps we’ll learn the truth behind these myths that filled the entire series of Game of Thrones, lending some truth to the fictional world.

The prequel to Game of Thrones is currently filming in Ireland.