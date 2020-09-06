'Game of Thrones' Fans Sound off After Main Prequel Character Leaks
The Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon is reportedly in casting mode, and fans have strong feelings to share. Back in July, Entertainment Weekly reported that the series was actively casting its main characters, and since then, three apparent postings for the roles have leaked. Over the last few weeks, fans have been debating the best choice for The Rogue Prince, Daemon Targaryen.
The Game of Thrones prequel series is based on George R.R. Martin's fictional history book Fire & Blood, which covers the first 150 years of House Targaryen's rule in Westeros. Although the book has a massive time line, a few pieces of evidence — including all three alleged casting calls we have seen — indicate that the show will be centered around "The Dance of the Dragons." This is a Westerosi civil war set about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones itself, and anyone who has read the story can agree that Daemon Targaryen is an undeniable star.
The casting call for Daemon was first published by The Illuminerdi blog, and seeks an actor between the ages of 40 and 50 years old. This reinforces the theory that the show will follow the Dance since Daemon was middle-aged when it began. It also gives an idea of how the series intends to treat the character.
"The younger brother to King Viserys, Daemon wasn't born with 'naked ambition' for the throne despite being in line for it. He's less methodical and more impetuous. Not to mention easily bored... stumbling from one distraction to the next with the subconscious yet singular obsession with earning the love and acceptance of his brother the king. Most of Daemon's joy is found at sword-point. But even as the most experienced warrior of his time, he vacillates between vile and heroic, making him the true rogue of the series."
Fans of the book have variously compared Daemon to characters like Jaime Lannister or Oberyn Martell — men with high status who are forced to question the definitions of honor and righteousness. As news of the casting spread, many fans acknowledged how much Daemon could make or break the entire series.
Online, many are putting forth their own picks to play Daemon, debating how the actor should look and talk, or even offering themselves up for the job. House of the Dragon is set to begin filming in July and is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in 2022. Here is a look at how social media is handling the Daemon casting call.
Please let the casting be on point! Not just for Daemon, but for all of the characters. It'll make or break the show 😰#HouseOfTheDragon#ASOIAF pic.twitter.com/aEhQiES0ku— Dark Lord of Skaro 🎭 (@DarkLordOfSkaro) August 19, 2020
Even though season 8 sucked major ass.. I still miss it 😖😖— Sauron (@nithinmanuel) July 20, 2020
Cast me I would make a great wild creature— Dan the CATanzaro (@1Dan_Catanzaro) July 20, 2020
Full offense, Patrick Wilson could play Daemon Targaryen and I'd be DELIGHTED. https://t.co/bN5gAnyWfC— Naomi || B L M ✊🏿 (@NaomiMakesArt) August 31, 2020
Recent reports have @HBO looking for their Daemon Targaryen in the House of the Dragon. One of the most important casting decisions they'll face. Richard Armitage would be a good shout #DanceoftheDragons #TargaryenCivilWar pic.twitter.com/uDIaZbESuW— Ⓜ️ark James (@MJI45) September 4, 2020
Or his twin, Justin Timberlake pic.twitter.com/TFNY4N1qal— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ (@TheJoeMagician) November 6, 2019
Tell me with a valyrian lacefront that this ain’t Daemon Targaryen.... it’s Daemon pic.twitter.com/BBgK0Fkmu7— Mj (@ThisGrayArea) August 20, 2020
when they announce the cast for house of the dragon and the actors don't match with the fancasts i have in my head pic.twitter.com/tzxdn00Lw7— j (@westworldxw) September 1, 2020