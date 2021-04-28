'Game of Thrones' Fans React to 'House of the Dragon' Set Photo Leaks

Set photos from the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon leaked on Tuesday night, and fans revelled in their first glimpse of the prequel series. House of the Dragon is currently filming in Cornwall, England and The Daily Mail obtained photos of stars Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in costume on the beach. This drove social media wild with speculation, fan theories and early opinions on their new dragon queen.

D'Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a contender for the Iron Throne while Smith plays her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen in the new series, based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood. In some ways, the photos had fans flashing back to the original series — two finely dressed nobles from a medieval fantasy world having an apparently dramatic conversation in fine clothing. However, in many others ways, they expect the new show to be different from its predecessor. Mostly, those differences will come in post-production when they add in the dragons.

The first images from the set of House of the Dragon featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma d'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/b4dWcIYcNZ — House of the Dragon (@houseofdragontv) April 28, 2021

House of the Dragon is set about 170 years before the events of the main series, during a time when Westeros is engulfed in civil war. It will pit Princess Rhaenyra against her younger half-brothers Aegon II, Aemond and Daeron, who believe a male claimant to the throne should take precedence. With about a dozen battle-ready dragons on the continent at the time, the war for control will be fierier than anything we saw in the original series.

Fans are excited, and these leaked photos only boosted their anticipation. House of the Dragon is expected to premiere in 2022 on HBO. Scroll down for a look at the reactions to the leaked photos this week.