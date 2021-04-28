'Game of Thrones' Fans React to 'House of the Dragon' Set Photo Leaks
Set photos from the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon leaked on Tuesday night, and fans revelled in their first glimpse of the prequel series. House of the Dragon is currently filming in Cornwall, England and The Daily Mail obtained photos of stars Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in costume on the beach. This drove social media wild with speculation, fan theories and early opinions on their new dragon queen.
D'Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a contender for the Iron Throne while Smith plays her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen in the new series, based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood. In some ways, the photos had fans flashing back to the original series — two finely dressed nobles from a medieval fantasy world having an apparently dramatic conversation in fine clothing. However, in many others ways, they expect the new show to be different from its predecessor. Mostly, those differences will come in post-production when they add in the dragons.
The first images from the set of House of the Dragon featuring Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma d'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/b4dWcIYcNZ— House of the Dragon (@houseofdragontv) April 28, 2021
House of the Dragon is set about 170 years before the events of the main series, during a time when Westeros is engulfed in civil war. It will pit Princess Rhaenyra against her younger half-brothers Aegon II, Aemond and Daeron, who believe a male claimant to the throne should take precedence. With about a dozen battle-ready dragons on the continent at the time, the war for control will be fierier than anything we saw in the original series.
Fans are excited, and these leaked photos only boosted their anticipation. House of the Dragon is expected to premiere in 2022 on HBO. Scroll down for a look at the reactions to the leaked photos this week.
'Great Wig Discourse'
(I was just kidding about the Great Wig Discourse, I don't care what they wear on their heads. Put a fluffy cat on their heads for all I care)— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ (@TheJoeMagician) April 28, 2021
I'm sure that's nothing, ignore that they're dressing one of their leads like an amoral power hungry schemer who also views the ends justifying the means— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ (@TheJoeMagician) April 28, 2021
YouTuber Joe Magician joked that the Game of Thrones fandom is about to be preoccupied with "The Great Wig Discourse" as photos of Targaryen costumes go public. The silver-blonde hair of the Targaryen's is hard to get right in costuming and effects, though some fans are prepared to overlook a distracting hairstyle.
Joe Magician also pointed out a similarity between Daemon's costume and the ones worn by Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) in the original series. He wondered if fans were meant to draw a subtle comparison between the two.prevnext
Disappointment
//Yes I’m looking forward to this. Despite my disappointment (an understatement) with the finale of GoT, I love the pain and will watch anyway. https://t.co/lF9HcmUEhD— Lily Frankenstein (PARODY) (@NotHisMonster) April 28, 2021
we don’t want house of the dragon we want a season 8 remake— HH (@king0fkingsz) April 26, 2021
Many, many fans admitted that they were hesitant to watch House of the Dragon after the ending of Game of Thrones left them so disappointed. However, most said they would at least give it a chance.prevnext
Casting Smith
I never understood the problem. Thought it was perfect from day 1. He will nail heir for a day line. We will love & hate him. Daemon T is GRRM fav character. If he says Matt Smith is the one, I believe him. Don't see the problem with any casting. They've proven they can cast.— Patreck Daemonerty (@PatDaugherty51) April 28, 2021
Some fans have been disappointed in Smith's casting since it was announced, but those who agreed with the choice were vindicated on Tuesday night. They felt that this first glimpse was a good sign for things to come.prevnext
Rhaenyra's Weight
Yeah Rhaenyra is supposed to be on the heavier side which makes this even more disappointing— Lee (@StormbornClarke) April 28, 2021
In Fire and Blood, the fictional author reports that Rhaenyra became "stout and thick of waist" after having her third child, and never lost the weight she gained during her pregnancy. This has some fans disappointed to see the relatively slender D'Arcy playing the role. They feel this is a missed opportunity to represent different body types in media — particularly in a leading role like this. They also worry about any changes made from the source material.prevnext
'The Witcher'
April 28, 2021
Toss a coin to your dragonrider— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ (@TheJoeMagician) April 28, 2021
Since Game of Thrones ended, a bleach-blonde fantasy hero has come to town, and Daemon got his fair share of comparisons to The Witcher as the pictures spread.prevnext
Show The Dragons
The Targaryens had style! I can’t wait to see the dragons. https://t.co/C3kjQywtZ8— — 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐆. (𝙿𝙰𝚁𝙾𝙳𝚈) (@Marcel_Gerard_) April 28, 2021
Many fans were blunt in saying that they were more excited to see the dragons than the actors in this new series. House of the Dragon will include more dragons with a wider range of ages, sizes and riders than the original series, and some will battle it out in the skies above Westeros.prevnext
Excitement
I CANT WAIT FOR HOUSE OF THE DRAGON IM CRYING https://t.co/OhWzzEwGz9— 月 (@npcgllr) April 28, 2021
Im not going to lie im super excited for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON 🐲 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BkMhx969PQ— S̵̙͕̀̃ 🅚【H】Ⓤ (@Skhu_ZN) April 27, 2021
Finally, for many fans the reactions boiled down to simple but powerful excitement for the new series to arrive. House of the Dragon is filming now and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO. Martin's books, including Fire and Blood are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.prev