‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Furious Over Golden Globes’ Final Season Snub

Game of Thrones fans were furious Monday morning to discover that the final season of the HBO series was not nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama. Among the nominations in the category were Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Morning Show and Succession.

Golden Globes all over the place?!? Did they seriously not nominate @GameOfThrones for best drama???? #GoldenGlobe — LO (@L_train11) December 9, 2019

so there’s gonna be no game of thrones reunion at the golden globes this year? fuck my life. literally fuck my life — 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 | 9 days (@starksdameron) December 9, 2019

Well, I guess winter has arrived for Game of Thrones, huh? #GoldenGlobes — book!jaime lannister’s wife / *s ☃️ ❄️ (@JAlME_LANNlSTER) December 9, 2019

While some GoT fans had assumed the season as a whole would not be nominated after it debuted to mixed and fairly negative reviews, plenty others were still upset that the show wasn’t on the list. Others still seemed upset at the snub simply because they wouldn’t get to see a Game of Thrones reunion at the awards ceremony in January.

Meanwhile, other GoT fans were annoyed that Emilia Clarke was snubbed for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. Nominated for that category were Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies).

While some fans were delighted to see Clarke’s co-star, Kit Harington, up for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series — Drama, some felt as if Clarke’s work was superior to Harrington’s in the final seasons of the show.

Harington was nominated alongside Brian Cox (Succession), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Billy Porter (Pose). Harington’s nomination was the only one for Season 8 of the HBO behemoth. As a total, HBO brought in a total of 15 nominations across all categories.

The lack of GoT Golden Globes nominations is in stark contrast to the record 32 Emmy nods it received, including best drama, earlier this year. Of those 32 nods, the show took home 12 wins.

The series had previously enjoyed a string of Golden Globes nominations, earning Best Drama nominations in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2012. But the only Game of Thrones Globes win came back in 2012 when Peter Dinklage took home the hardware for Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones drew such backlash that some disgruntled fans started a petition demanding that HBO remake the final season.