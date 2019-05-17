‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Dragged by ‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart With Savage Response to Season 8 Petition

Lili Reinhart is adding her voice to those criticizing fans of Game of Thrones for petitioning Season 8 be remade.

The Riverdale star made her feelings heard on an Instagram post from Variety Thursday, in which the outlet spoke of the petition writing: “A petition by an angry fan demanding that HBO remake the final season of #GameOfThrones has now been signed by more than 450,000 people.”

Reinhart spoke up in defense of the popular HBO drama series, shaming the fans for their unwarranted anger.

“This is not how television works… TV shows are not fan service,” the actress commented. “It’s ridiculous of people to think they can demand creative change from artists.”

Game of Thrones drew massive backlash from fans after the premiere of its penultimate episode, titled “The Bells,” Us Weekly reports. After the episode, fans argued that Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) actions were out of character and ruined her story just before the big finale.

The Change.org petition, titled “Remake Game of Thrones season 8 with competent writers,” surfaced online a few days after the premiere. The document claims that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss “have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.”

The hit HBO series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s novels, but the material ran its course in season 6.

The petition also ads that fans deserve “a final season that makes sense.” Many critics took specific issue with the fact the character’s actions appeared forced and rushed due to the season only being six episodes.

Benioff and Weiss previously addressed the short season in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“HBO would have been happy for the show to keep going, to have more episodes in the final season,” Benioff said in April. “We always believed it was about 73 hours, and it will be roughly that. As much as they wanted more, they understood that this is where the story ends.”

Legendary author Stephen King also came to the show’s defense, even saying he has loved the final episodes of the hit show so far.

“I’ve loved this last season of GoT,” he tweeted on Thursday, “including Dani going bush—t all over King’s Landing. There’s been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it’s just because people don’t want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things…”

The Change.org petition has over 800,000 signatures as of Friday.

The Game of Thrones series finale will air Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.