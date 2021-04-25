'Game of Thrones' Fans Are Still Heated About That Ending

This month marked the 10-year anniversary of the premiere of Game of Thrones, but sadly, fans are still preoccupied with their hatred of the show's final season. The HBO fantasy adaptation helped change the face of TV itself, but its issues with source material gradually came to overshadow its reputation for greatness. Now, fans on social media can hardly discuss the show without performing a post-mortem on its last season — or two, or three.

Game of Thrones premiered on April 17, 2011 and became an immediate hit with its eye-catching rendition of author George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels. It was lauded for its complex world-building and politics, and for juggling more storylines than a TV audience would typically be trusted to remember. However, the success of the show gave Martin serious writer's block, and by Season 5 the show had surpassed its source material. After that, the two writers and showrunners opted to cut their last few seasons short, resulting in one of the most reviled TV endings of all time in May of 2019.

Some have defended the ending, often saying that no finale could have been satisfying for a show this grand. Others argue that fans are mostly angry that their fan theories did not turn out to be true. However, these counter-arguments have died down in the year and a half since the series ended, leaving only bitter fans awaiting the next book.

There is good news on that front, as author George R.R. Martin has been posting regular updates about his progress on The Winds of Winter. Martin claims on his blog that his isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has given him plenty of time to write, though so far, he has not even hinted at a release date.

As for fans, there is more room than ever for speculating and theorizing, using the show as a guidepost to guess where Martin will go with the story in his final two volumes. There are also side books to consider like The World of Ice & Fire and Fire & Blood.

When it comes to the show, however, the heartbreak goes on. Here is a look at what fans had to say this week in memory of Game of Thrones' lackluster ending.