'Game of Thrones' Fans Are Still Fuming Over That Ending

Winter is coming, and with it, a fresh bout of outrage at the ending of HBO's Game of Thrones. For some reason, the acclaimed fantasy drama was back on fans' minds over the last week, leading many to hop on social media to rehash their complaints about the way the series ended. Along the way, some discovered new fan theories, and shared their latest hopes for the next book, and the prequel series.

Game of Thrones ended in May of 2019 with one of the most reviled endings in prestige TV history. It was eviscerated by critics and fans alike, who complained that the writing was lazy and anti-climactic without the books to draw on as source material. The way several main characters ended up annoyed fans, and the shortened episode count for the final two season did not help either.

Some have defended the ending, often saying that no finale could have been satisfying for a show this grand. Others argue that fans are mostly angry that their fan theories did not turn out to be true. However, these counter-arguments have died down in the year and a half since the series ended, leaving only bitter fans awaiting the next book.

On that front, there is good news, as author George R.R. Martin has been posting regular updates about his progress on The Winds of Winter. Martin claims on his blog that his isolation during the coronavirus pandemic has given him plenty of time to write, though so far he has not even hinted at a release date.

As for fans, there is more room than ever for speculating and theorizing, using the show as a guidepost to guess where Martin will go with the story in his final two volumes. There are also side books to take into account like The World of Ice & Fire and Fire & Blood.

When it comes to the show, however, the heartbreak goes on. Here is a look at what fans had to say this week in memory of Game of Thrones' lackluster ending.