‘Game of Thrones’: Emilia Clarke Thanks Fans With Message and Behind the Scenes Photos Before Finale

Hours before the Game of Thrones series finale airs Sunday night, Emilia Clarke shared a gallery of behind the scenes photos with the cast and crew, thanking fans for their decade-long support of the series.

The first photo in the gallery showed the cast in their full Game of Thrones outfits, while the second showed them in unfamiliar real-world garb with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The third and fourth photos showed Clarke sporting her familiar Daenerys Targaryen wig.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” Clarke wrote in the caption. “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.”

She continued, “Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.”

In the end, Clarke thanked the show’s fans, many of whom have been following the show since the pilot aired in 2011.

“But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us,” she wrote. “And now our watch has ended.”

Clarke, 32, also included the hashtag “mother of dragons over and out.”

Clarke had very few acting credits before she was cast as Darnerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, on Game of Thrones. She appeared in every season, earning three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She went on to star in the blockbusters Solo: A Star Wars Story and Terminator Genisys. She will be seen in Paul Feig’s upcoming holiday comedy Last Christmas.

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

