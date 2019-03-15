‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Admits to Needing Wine Upon Discovery of Series Ending

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has admitted to needing wine upon discovering the series’ ending.

In a recent interview, Clarke — who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the series — spoke candidly about how she reacted upon reading the final episode script.

“That was the moment I realized that alcohol can also be a depressant. I was kind of nursing a glass of wine going, ‘I don’t know why I’m not getting any happier from this,” she said.

She also confessed to have wandered “aimlessly” around London for “three hours” after seeing how the series ends, as reported by ELLE. “It might as well have been raining and I would’ve just walked in it not knowing what to do,” she added, then also saying that she shed “loads of tears” while filming her last scenes as The Mother of Dragons.

Another Game of Thrones actor who recently opened up about the show’s final season is Vladimir Furdik, who plays the wicked Night King.

During his conversation with EW, Furdik shared his thoughts on his character and what motivated the leader of the White Walkers.

“Somebody made him the Night King. Nobody knows who he was before — a soldier or part of [nobility]. He never wanted to be the Night King. I think he wants revenge. Everybody in this story has two sides — a bad side and a good side. The Night King only has one side, a bad side,” the actor said.

Furdik also spoke about what fans can expect of The Night King on the final season, saying, “People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is. There’s also that moment [in “Hardhome”] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time.”

Designer Barrie Gower gets into the time-consuming but incredible use of prosthetics on #GameofThrones. The Final Season begins April 14. pic.twitter.com/aLTytXnYxp — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 11, 2019

While the show has been keeping the secrets of the final season heavily under wraps, it seems fair to speculate from Furdik’s “target” comment that The Night King has someone specific that he intends to bring down.

There is no telling who that may be, but it seems likely that its probably Jon Snow, Daenerys, or Cersei Lannister.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.