‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Most Likely to Die in Final Season Based on New Algorithm

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season doesn’t air until 2019, but fans are already speculating about the fates of various characters, considering the show has never hesitated to kill off anyone, no matter how beloved.

In an attempt to find out which characters will perish in the series’ final season, scientist Taylor Larkin, working for a Boston-based outfit called DataRobot, wrote an algorithm to do the job, studying 2,000 living and dead A Song of Ice and Fire characters detailed on a Wiki fanbase.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The algorithm analyzed traits including gender, age, house, nobility status and the fatality rate of each character’s relatives to determine who might die next, with males dying at a higher rate than females due to battle, and houses like the Targaryens having been decimated by rivals.

Potential spoiler alert for the below, as it’s possible that at least one of the below predictions could come true, based on the laws of probability and all that.

Daenerys Targaryen – 83.77 percent chance of death

Jaime Lannister – 72.91 percent chance of death

Tyrion Lannister – 70.76 percent chance of death

Bran Stark – 66.02 percent chance of death

Cersei Lannister – 60.39 percent chance of death

Jon Snow – 58.99 percent chance of death

Euron Greyjoy – 54.95 percent chance of death

Sansa Stark – 50.28 percent chance of death

Arya Stark – 49.04 percent chance of death

Gendry – 39.87 percent chance of death

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until 2019 to find out whether these results are accurate.

Season 9 of the HBO drama is currently in production, with the show planning on six episodes to wrap up the hugely popular series in spectacular fashion.

While the cast has been tight-lipped about what the final season will hold, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, told The Herald Sun that the finale may divide fans.

“People will scream and people will say, ‘That’s exactly what I wanted’,” she said. “And some people will go, ‘Huh?’ – my mum, probably.”

Clarke didn’t offer much more, but co-star Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Daenerys’ scribe Missandei, dished to Express.co.uk about her ideal ending for the series.

“As a fan and as a member of the show I want to see my girl on the throne,” she shared. “I want to see Daenerys on the throne. I definitely think she would make a good queen, she is a good queen and she has dragons and she has me.

Emmanuel added, “It’s like besties running the country I think that’s a really good idea.”

As for what will actually befall the people of Westeros, Emmanuel couldn’t reveal much.

“I’ve done quite a bit already and it’s been going really well. It’s really exciting!” she said of filming. “I can’t say much but it’s going well and as far as I know everyone’s saying it’s going well so that’s good.”

Photo Credit: HBO