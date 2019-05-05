‘Game of Thrones’: Cersei Might Have Made a Huge Mistake That Could Cost Her the Iron Throne

Things are looking up for Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, but some fans think one major mistake from her past is still going to come back to get her before it’s all over.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones lie ahead!

As cruel as it was, Cersei’s plan has worked in her favor so far. The queen regent let Daenerys, Jon Snow and the other northerners battle the White Walkers on their own, leaving them severely weakened for the wars to come. As she predicted, they were able to throw back the Night King without her help, and she has bought herself time to increase her strength while theirs has diminished.

Still, with the focus apparently turning south again, some fans have their eyes on a loose plot thread that seems likely to come back: Cersei’s debt to the Iron Bank of Braavos. Last season, the queen took the wealth of High Garden while Daenerys was distracted and used it to repay all of the crown’s massive debts to the Iron Bank. She then used the rest of that gold to hire the Golden Company, a sell-sword army from overseas.

This was an easy bargain to make for Cersei. In one move she took out her biggest economic competitor and an ally to Daenerys, while simultaneously clearing generations’ worth of debt for her family. Still, as some fans have pointed out, this means that the Iron Bank no longer has a vested interest Cersei’s survival. While she may think she won their confidence with her massive payment, she may instead have opened them up to supporting another monarch, such as Daenerys.

The Iron Bank is a cold, analytical institution with no emotional attachments, especially in Westeros. They know that Daenerys has dragons, armies and a huge number of loyal followers. She also ruled reasonably well over Slaver’s Bay for a time, proving that she is up for the job.

By contrast, the bank likely knows that Cersei is beginning to lose her grip on reality. The queen has hunted and tortured her enemies, even blowing up the largest house of worship in Westeros just to take out some of her political opponents. In spite of her ruthlessness, she has consistently lost territory, followers and resources throughout her reign, while steadily making more and more enemies.

For the Braavosi, Daenerys is clearly the better choice. Peace and unity in Westeros would facilitate better trade, and a steadier economy. She already has the advantage in a fair fight, especially since the Golden Company is not likely to be as loyal to Cersei as a real army. It could be that Cersei’s rash payment to the bank will actually be her undoing in the end.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.