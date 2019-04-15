‘Game of Thrones’: Bran Stark’s ‘Creepy’ Stare Had Fans Flowing With Memes

The long-awaited Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones aired on Sunday night, and the Internet came to play with a flood of memes, one of which was aimed at the slightly creepy stare Bran Stark was giving people all episode long.

Bran spent a whole lot of the season premiere hanging out in the Winterfell courtyard in his wheelchair, observing the goings-on between many of the show’s major players as all the Starks finally reunited at their home for the first time in years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over the past few seasons, Bran has undergone a transformation into the new Three-Eyed Raven, meaning he is an all-knowing psychic and also a hundreds-of-years-old man trapped in a Bran-aged body. Because of that, he can see any event in history, but it also makes for a rather unsettling expression in the present moment.

Fans instantly jumped on Brand’s facial expressions in the premiere, sharing a series of hilarious memes on Twitter.

Some applied the stare to their own lives.

No matter what, Bran was there.

Always watching.

bran observing any and all mess in the seven kingdoms pic.twitter.com/M3sg4Vwu1S — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) April 15, 2019

During the premiere, Bran told Sam that he was waiting to see an old friend, who turned out to be Jaime Lannister, the man that tried to kill Bran all the way back in the first episode of Season 1 after Bran accidentally saw Jaime having sex with his sister, Cersei Lannister.

Jaime Lannister when he saw Bran posted up on his two wheel drive #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/EhBOiSD1nJ — meliodas🇯🇵🇿🇼 (@anxsuu) April 15, 2019

Bran’s “old friend” finally showed up during the last few moments of the episode, leading to many wonder what will happen next week should the pair finally confront one another.

#GameOfThrones Bran coming for Jaime next episode: pic.twitter.com/y00boaYFxF — angelo dela cruz (@expressi0nless) April 15, 2019

Other memeable moments from the premiere included Jon Snow finally learning his true parentage and the fact that Daenerys Targaryen is actually his aunt, Daenerys’ dragons disdain for John, the tension between Sansa Stark and Daenerys, and Cersei’s obsession with elephants.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Photo Credit: HBO