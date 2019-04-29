‘Game of Thrones’ Character Finally Dies After Multiple Brushes With Death

WARNING: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 ahead

During the Battle of Winterfell in this week’s episode of, Game of Thrones, one character who has had multiple brushes with death finally died for good.

Lord Beric Dondarrion, who was killed six times before, finally died in a valiant effort to keep undead White Walkers from taking Arya Stark’s (Maisie Williams) life. After multiple stabbings from the White Walkers, Beric put up one last fight before he finally gave in.

“The Lord brought him back for a purpose. Now it has been served,” Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) said, as Ayra looked in shock.

Of course, Melisandre was making her first appearance on the show this season, as she had not been seen since the Season 7 episode “The Queen’s Justice.” She returned to keep an eye on the climactic battle of Winterfell, where Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his friends faced off against the Night King and his Army of the Dead.

In the end, Melisandre let herself die after seeing Arya kill the Night King. She took off the necklace that kept herself alive and walked off into the snow, where she collapsed and died before the end credits began.

Rochard Dormer, who played Beric, told TVLine before the episode aired that his character was ready to die.

“He’s ready,” Dormer explained. “If it happens to him and he goes and finally meets the Red God, he’ll have a smile on his face, because he’ll know that he’s fulfilled his purpose.”

While Beric met a nasty end at the hand of the White Walkers, Tormund Giantsbane surprisingly survived. Kristofer Hivju, who plays the character, told TVLine his character was also prepared to die.

“[Beric and Tormund] have no interest in the throne,” Hivju said. “We just want the good to prevail, that’s all… I don’t think Tormund has a belief in iron chairs or power. He believes in freedom.”

Beric, Melisandre and the Night King were just a few of the major characters to meet their ends in Sunday’s epic episode. Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) both had heroic deaths defending Westeros from the Dead.

The fourth episode of the show’s final season sees the action head to King’s Landing, where Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is hoping to face off against Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady), who sits on the Iron Throne… for now.

“We have won the great war. Now we will win the last war,” Daenerys Targaryen says. “We’ll rip her out root and stem.”

The next episode runs 78 minutes, while Episodes 5 and 6 both run 80 minutes each.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. There are only three episodes left, with the series finale scheduled for Sunday, May 19.

Photo credit: HBO