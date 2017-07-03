Emilia Clarke Says Game Of Thrones Has Become A “Woman’s World”

Over the course of six seasons on HBO‘s hit show Game of Thrones, many characters have endured heartbreaking tragedies and suffered life-changing circumstances.

And while some have ended up on top, few have seen a rise to power like Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen. The show began with Dany on the run from her homeland, her parents murdered, and her brother essentially selling her to the leader of a clan of warriors so he could use their army.

Now the Mother of Dragons, Khaleesi of the Dothraki, and Heir to the Iron Throne has made alliances and created a formidable force on the path back to Westeros where she’s likely to go head to head the other most powerful woman on the show, Cersei Lannister.

Clarke spoke about Daenerys inevitable confrontation with Cersei, as well as the fact that she’ll be joined by the Red Priestess Melisandre in the new season.

“Suddenly like, it’s a woman’s world,” Clarke said to the Belfast Telegraph. “That’s nice; that’s good.”

It’s a huge transition from how the show began, where Cersei was married to a boorish king she hated, where Dany was treated like bartered property, and where many of the women characters didn’t have a lot of agency to make their own choices. Now there’s going to be a war between two queens.

Sansa Stark might even be poised to be the true leader of Winterfell, while Arya Stark has systematically killed the people responsible for her family’s misfortune.

The show has established that Daenerys is a different kind of ruler from the others in her family, but the Targaryen lineage does have the blood of dragons flowing through it.

“Dany is exploring every avenue that her kind of bloodline has been to,” Clarke said. “People have an idea of what her father was and everyone has vague idea what her brother was. She knows what those things are but it could be very easy for her to do something very rash.”

In other words, Cersei Lannister better watch out. She might have wildfire, but she doesn’t have dragon fire.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

Game of Thrones stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Aidan Gillen, Kit Harington, Diana Rigg, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Jonathan Pryce. Executive producers are David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger, Bernadette Caulfield. Co-executive producers are Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis, George R.R. Martin.

Photo Credit: HBO