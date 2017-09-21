HBO Developing Fifth ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff

Game of Thrones is coming to a close at some point in the next two years, but HBO has assured fans of the series that they won’t have to leave Westeros any time soon.

There were already four Game of Thrones prequels in the works, but the premium network has now confirmed that a fifth is being developed by one of its own producers.

According to EW, Thrones co-executive producer Bryan Cogman is writing a new prequel series to follow-up the HBO hit once it ends. The report states that Cogman came up with the new project after working closely with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin.

While it’s not likely that all five prequels will move forward at the network, this series seems to have the best chance at getting the green light. Not only does it have the Martin stamp of approval, but Cogman has been heavily-involved with Game of Thrones since the first season.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have already stated that they won’t be involved in the prequels, making Cogman the next-best option. Cogman was brought on to Game of Thrones in Season 1 as an assistant to Benioff and Weiss, and he’s written several episodes of the series since then.

While there are no details about this spinoff series, we do know that it will take place before Game of Thrones, and that it won’t cover the events of Robert’s Rebellion.

