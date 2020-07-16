Galyn Gorg, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Actress, Dead at 55

✖

Galyn Görg, who appeared in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, RoboCop 2, Twin Peaks and A Different World, died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. Görg died one day before her 56th birthday. Her representative told E! News Görg's battle with cancer lasted nine months, but she enjoyed her last days in Hawaii.

"Our beautiful Galyn has crossed over. She quietly fought a good fight but unfortunately passed away 1 day before her birthday 7/14/2020 in Hawaii to cancer," Görg's rep Sheila Legette told E! News. "Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last 9 months. But remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii. She loved the ocean and was an amazing dancer as well as a talented actress."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galyn Görg (@galyngorg) on Jul 15, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT

Görg had a heart full of "silver and gold" and her "energy and presence brightened any room she entered," Legette continued. "She was love and light. Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance, and was a phenomenal Woman. She was not only a client but a good friend who will be missed beyond measure."

Görg was born in Los Angeles. She began her career in Hollywood as a dancer, appearing in the music video for Ray Parker Jr.'s "I Still Can't Get Over Loving You" and ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man." She also appeared as a dancer in an episode of Fame in 1984. She soon transitioned into acting, appearing in the movies The Wrong Guys, Sporting Chance, RoboCop 2, Point Break and Storyville.

On television, Görg racked up countless memorable one-episode appearances. Her credits include episodes of Amazing Stories, The A-Team, Grapevine, Lost, Crossing Jordan, Parks and Recreation and How to Get Away With Murder. In 1996, she got to play a boxer who knocks out Will Smith in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air episode "Boxing Helena." In 1990, she appeared in three episodes of David Lynch's Twin Peaks.

Görg had a starring role in M.A.N.T.I.S., a short-lived science fiction series that aired on Fox in 1994 and 1995. The series was created by future Spider-Man director Sam Raimi and Batman writer Sam Hamm. The show only lasted one season and centers on a paralyzed Black scientist who created an exo-skeleton so he could fight crime.

Görg did not have children and was not married. Her final Instagram post was published on May 9 and is an image reading "love." Her fans are now using the Instagram page to leave their thoughts and prayers.