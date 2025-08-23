‘Futurama’ and ‘Adventure Time’ Star Cancels Upcoming Public Appearances

A Futurama and Adventure Time star is taking a step back from some upcoming public appearances.

John DiMaggio has canceled his appearance at Nostalgia Con Houston this weekend and Nostalgia Con New Orleans in November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The convention made the announcement last week on Instagram, revealing that DiMaggio, known as Bender on Futurama and Jake the Dog on Adventure Time, “has had to adjust his filming schedule.” Although he will be missing both conventions, he is still set to appear at Nostalgia Con Milwaukee next month, the company said.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

DiMaggio was set to reunite with Futurama co-stars Billy West, Lauren Tom, and Phil LaMarr, and Adventure Time co-stars Dee Bradley Baker, Tom Kenny, and Jessica DiCicco. It’s unknown what exactly DiMaggio is filming that led him to change his schedule, but it will more than likely be worth it. Plus, those still hoping to meet him will still be able to do so at Nostalgia Con Milwaukee Sept. 26-28.

Meanwhile, DiMaggio’s upcoming appearance at Nostalgia Con Milwaukee will come just days after Futurama’s 13th season premieres on Hulu. The series made a comeback in 2023, nearly a decade after its second run on Comedy Central ended. At the time Futurama returned, this time on Hulu, the show’s EP Claudia Katz was optimistic about its future. Considering the show was renewed for two seasons that November, the comeback proved to be a good thing. While fans in Houston and New Orleans will miss DiMaggio, he will likely have plenty more convention appearances in the future.

(Photo by: Matt Groening/Hulu)

Aside from Futurama and Adventure Time, DiMaggio’s other credits include The Simpsons, Teen Titans Go!, Krapopolis, Young Jedi Adventures, Mythic Quest, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Hamster & Gretel, The Loud House, Batman: Caped Crusado, The Ghost and Molly McGee, and Disenchantment. He is certainly staying plenty busy with a number of projects still going on this year, so it’s not so surprising that DiMaggio has had to move around his schedule.

At the very least, those going to Nostalgia Con in Houston this weekend are still able to meet some stars from Futurama and Adventure Time, as well as a handful of other projects, so there will still be a lot to do, even though John DiMaggio won’t be able to make it.