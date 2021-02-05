Polly Lou Livingston, 'Adventure Time' Voice Actress, Dead at 91

✖

Polly Lou Livingston, the voice actress best known for voicing Tree Trunks in Adventure Time, has died. Livingston passed away “peacefully at home” on Jan. 24 “surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and beloved caregivers,” according to her obituary on Peter Loring Obituaries. Details of her passing are unclear, and a cause of death was not given. Livingston was 91.

News of Livingston's death was first shared by Adam Muto on Twitter Thursday. Muto, who worked as the executive producer and showrunner of the animated series, remembered her as having "a wonderful and unmistakeable voice." He said Livingston was "always a joy to have in recording sessions" and said she "really liked" playing Tree Trunks. Muto said the voice actress will be "sorely missed."

New of Livingston's death was met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from Adventure Time fans, who fondly recalled Livingston and her role on the fan-favorite series. Responding to Muto's tweet, one person said "Tree Trunks is one of my favorite characters in Adventure Time and Polly Lou Livingston did a stellar job of bring her voice into that character." That fan added, "may there be Apple Pie in heaven for her." Another person wrote, "I've cried many times watching the commentary track on Tree Trunks from how sweet she is. This hurts in a weirdly personal way but I am glad she got the chance to be this character so late into her life. Rest in Peace."

Born on May 6, 1929, Livingston was "a true artist in every sense with an intrinsic love of all things beautiful." According to her obituary, as a child, Livingston accompanied her father on buying trips to New York City for the family business, where she "met and mingled with famous designers." Her love of fashion and art grew through the years, with Livingston going on to launch her ever-famous Art-Tea Parties, which in the '80s morphed into Polly Lou's Parties, "a visual whirlwind of theatrical whimsy with every detail perfectly executed."

Livingston was cast in Adventure Time in 2008, taking on the role of Tree Trunks, "a sexy little green elephant" who is a friend of Finn and Jake. The role launched Livingston "into global pop stardom." Livingston's other credits include the video games Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know and Lego Dimensions, as well as the TV series Bravest Warriors, on which she portrayed the voice of Slippy Napkins.

Livingston is survived by her daughter, Carol Magloff (Stuart), her son, Ben Livingston, four grandchildren, and her sister, Iris Rubin. According to her obituary, Livingston will be laid to rest alongside her family at the Evergreen Jewish Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.